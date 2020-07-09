PPP: Charleston area food, drink businesses sought tens of millions in pandemic relief

The federal government has funneled roughly $521 billion in forgivable loans to businesses since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. How many of those dollars did Charleston's battered food and beverage industry see?

Earlier this week the Treasury Department released a trove of data partially revealing which companies had received emergency funds from the Paycheck Protection Program during the opening months of the crisis.

We analyzed the publicly available data for trends and notable insights about how Charleston-area food and drink businesses sought the federal relief dollars.

This data is imperfect. Some businesses that appear in the cache may not have actually received the loans they applied for, potentially because of started-but-later-abandoned applications. An SBA guidance document released with the data states that "(l)oans that were cancelled for any reason are not included in the public data release," though, so if a company won a loan and later returned it, they should not appear in the dump.

The conditions of the program dictated that recipients of loans under $150,000 would not be identified by name in any disclosures. CNBC reported that nationally, around 87 percent of the loans issued fell below this threshold; in South Carolina the portion was roughly 88 percent.

Though those applicants are anonymized, the SBA required businesses to submit their North American Industry Classification code as part of their loan application, meaning total loan amounts can be bucketed by sectors like "full-service restaurant" and "brewery."

And of course, businesses that sought loans above that $150,000 ceiling are identified by name and address as well as NAICS code (though for these loans SBA opted to release ranges, rather than specific amounts.)

Several outlets have already reported other inconsistencies nationally (for example, inaccurate loan ranges, or improperly included businesses.) Again, the data is not perfect.

Over 250 Lowcountry restaurants sought a collective $17 million

But before the named, let's start with the nameless! Sorting on the NAICS code most commonly used by full-service restaurants, and viewing only recipients with addresses in Charleston, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant, we tallied 256 businesses that applied for a total of $16.9 million in loans.

That money would protect a claimed total of 3,721 jobs. However, businesses were not required to state the number of jobs the loan would help them retain, and 44 of these restaurants either entered "0" or left that field blank.

Thirteen of those Charleston area restaurant businesses were in line for sums less than $10,000; that's shy of the minimum threshold at which their names would have qualified for disclosure under the program's rules.

Restaurant groups among those seeking biggest sums

Above the disclosure threshold, the data offers a bit more insight into the Charleston area food and beverage businesses that applied for PPP loans.

Rather than exact dollar amounts, the Treasury Department provided ranges bracketing the amounts received, so we don't know exactly how much aid these businesses received.

Still, analyzing these larger, non-anonymized loans suggests that some of the Lowcountry's biggest restaurant-business winners were its hospitality management groups and holding companies. Those businesses, sprawled across multiple locations, were able to apply for loans from each of the businesses beneath their corporate umbrellas.

For example, a quartet of companies that compose Hall Management Group applied to receive up to $9 million in loans, indicating on applications that money would allow them to retain over 750 jobs.

In an emailed statement, Hall Director of Human Resources Jim Wahlstrom put the employee headcount at closer to 900. He declined to provide exact dollar amounts or additional loan details, but said the money received did not fully cover the business' financial needs, with the Hall family itself covering the unspecified shortfall.

Halls Southern Kitchens, LLC in particular appears to have secured the largest single loan among full-service restaurants in town, valued between $2 million-$5 million. Three other similar businesses statewide applied for loans in this range, with just two in the $5million-$10 million tier above it.

Other Charleston restaurant groups also fared well. Seven restaurants held by Homegrown Hospitality Group, the management company behind Tbonz Gill & Grill, Pearlz Oyster Bar, Kamisky's Dessert Bar and other concepts, applied to receive up to $7.7 million from the federal program.

Restaurants under The Indigo Road group, including locations of O-Ku, Oak Steakhouse and Indaco applied for up to $3.4 million in loans; Holy City Hospitality restaurants, including 39 Rue De Jean and Virginia's on King, requested as much as $2.3 million in relief.

PPP for Charleston's breweries and distilleries

What about the businesses that ply the Lowcountry with locally produced alcoholic beverages?

Of the 29 companies in Charleston County licensed by the state Department of Revenue to brew beer, only five — Edmund's Oast Brewing Company, Frothy Beard Brewing Company, Holy City Brewing Company, Revelry Brewing Company and Westbrook Brewing — were listed as having applied for loans between $150,000-$300,000, and none for more.

Below the $150,000 threshold, it gets murkier:nine breweries applied for a total of $448,356.15, using the NAICS code for breweries to do so. But some breweries may have filed using the NAICS code for restaurants or bars. Though the S.C. Brewers Guild has not surveyed its members about PPP, Executive Director Brook Bristow estimated that local breweries tapped into the funding at a similar rate to their counterparts nationwide, around 80 percent.

On the hard-liquor tip, only one NAICS-coded distillery, North Charleston's Terressentia Corporation, applied for a PPP loan above the disclosure threshold. The company, which produces "spirits for large retail chains, individual brand owners, and other distilleries or exporters" requested between $1 and $2 million in federal relief to help retain 106 jobs.

Four other liquor producers in the Charleston area applied for funds as well; together, those loans (if issued) would total $252,503.50. There are six liquor micro-distilleries in Charleston County, according to the DOR's license-tracking tool.

What now?

Congress has extended both the application deadline (to August 8, from June 30) and the forgiveness period (to 24 weeks, from eight) for PPP, so Lowcountry food and beverage businesses that have not applied for the loans still have the opportunity to do so — and more time to spend the money, if approved.