Potential meat shortages, largely unseen in Charleston and Southeast, grab Trump's attention

Despite dire warnings from top meat packagers and some shortages on grocery store shelves, the supply of pork and chicken flowing through the Port of Charleston and cold-storage warehouses in the Southeast has continued largely unabated.

President Donald Trump's executive order to keep meat processing facilities in the U.S. operating despite COVID-19 threats could prevent a predicted shortage, although labor unions say the measure is putting commerce ahead of workers' lives.

"We only wish that this administration cared as much about the lives of working people as it does about meat, pork and poultry products," Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, said in a statement. "If the administration had developed meaningful safety requirements early on, as they should have and still must do, this would not even have become an issue."

Nearly two dozen meat-packing plants across the country have shut down temporarily in recent weeks due to COVID-19 outbreaks among workers. Others have slowed production as workers have fallen ill or stayed home to avoid getting sick.

Tyson Foods Inc., one of the world's largest food companies and a major customer at the Port of Charleston, ran advertisements in The New York Times and other newspapers Sunday warning that "the food supply chain is breaking."

"As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain," the ads stated.

But poultry supplies at cold-storage warehouses in the U.S. stood at record levels at the end of March, the latest statistics available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cold Storage Survey. And pork supplies were up a little more than 2 percent compared to a year ago.

Poultry at Southeast warehouses, including the Charleston region, totaled 396.4 million pounds at the end of March — 16 percent greater than last year. Poultry accounts for nearly 45 percent of all cold-storage exports at the Charleston port. In 2019, nearly 25,000 cargo boxes filled with chicken were shipped to foreign markets.

"Refrigerated cargo continues to flow through South Carolina ports to global markets," said Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority. Newsome added the agency anticipates "some volume declines in the coming weeks as production has scaled back as plants respond to COVID-19." How big of a drop and for how long isn't clear, he said, calling the situation "fluid."

While the most recent port statistics from January wouldn't reflect the coronavirus impact, they did show a 7.8 percent drop in the number of poultry exports compared to a year earlier. Newsome said current export levels haven't been impacted by the virus.

"Anecdotally, area cold storage facilities, as well as the port’s (refrigerated) service area, remain busy and are operating normally," he said.

Trump's order, signed Tuesday, uses the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to try to prevent a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat. The administration says it is working with companies to help them secure protective equipment, like face shields and masks, and ramp up testing. But protecting workers can be especially challenging at plants that typically employ thousands of people who often work side-by-side carving meat, making social distancing all but impossible.

The order, which was developed in consultation with industry leaders including Tyson and Smithfield Foods Inc., also provides companies with additional legal liability protections in case workers get sick.