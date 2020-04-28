Policed from above: SC beach town uses drone to enforce social distancing for coronavirus

As South Carolina beach towns grapple with how — or if — to open their sand to recreation in a pandemic, North Myrtle Beach has adopted a novel approach to enforce social distancing.

The small town with 9 miles of beach is using a drone to make sure revelers aren't clustering too closely.

The drone is being flown at least once a day and taking a video of the strand, said Jay Fernandez, the city's director of public safety.

Fernandez said the videos show an important perspective that's not always clear from the ground, allowing beach patrol to "demonstrate to our public, the media, the council, 'yeah, we are monitoring it.'"

Mayor Marilyn Hatley said beachgoers have largely been compliant with social distancing mandates to stay at least 6 feet apart. The guidelines are meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

But the city has only two beach patrol members and two lifeguards available to patrol every day. They've been focusing on the popular entry points to the beach: around Main Street, the Cherry Grove Pier and Sea Mountain Highway.

Thus, the drone has proven an important asset, though one that raises questions about surveillance. Fernandez said the images are captured from a few hundred feet in the air.

"There’s drones all over the world, and it is a good tool to use to give you information about what’s going on," Hatley said.

Ali Titus, a spokeswoman for the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina, said that the town should have clear policies in place on how the images are used, stored and who has access to them.

"We would want to see that there was something in place that covered all of those things and that it was transparent, so people knew how images of themselves were being handled by officials," Titus said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Fernandez said that North Myrtle Beach police already routinely record the public through body cameras, and will sometimes blur out people in the background of those images to maintain their privacy if the footage is released publicly.

The daily eye in the sky is not entirely unprecedented. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources flew a plane the length of the coast last month to show that boaters were congregating closely on sandbars and remote islands.

That flight was conducted shortly before Gov. Henry McMaster briefly closed boat landings to the public.

McMaster has since opened boat landings and public beach-access paths, allowing beach towns to make their own decisions on whether to restrict access.

On the barrier island beaches around Charleston, communities have kept traffic blockades for nonresidents in place. Most of these destinations have only one or two routes onto the island.

But on the Grand Strand, to the north, there are many more access points to the beach, making them harder to control.

The continuous 60 miles of beach runs through several towns and is the heart of the state's tourism economy, welcoming 20 million annual visitors before the pandemic. Myrtle Beach, the center of the stretch, reopened its beach paths on Tuesday.

For now, rentals in North Myrtle Beach are largely shuttered, though some are planning to reopen Friday, Hatley said.

With only 15,000 full-time residents in North Myrtle Beach, "there's a lot of space out there," she added.

It remains to be seen how crowded the beach will become in May, when rental businesses start opening again.