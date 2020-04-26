Plunging oil prices putting pressure on US plastics producers

Falling oil prices could be great for motorists when the COVID-19 pandemic ends and people again feel like hitting the road, but cheap oil could be bad for exports of plastic pellets — called nurdles — from the Port of Charleston and elsewhere.

Crude is one source of raw material for making the pea-sized plastic pellets. Natural gas is another. When oil prices are high, foreign markets look to U.S. producers using a byproduct of cheap natural gas — called ethane — to make pellets that are transformed into thousands of everyday household items. There's been a roughly 40 percent boom in pellet exports from the U.S. in recent years and Gulf Coast refineries are building a half-dozen new plants to make the pellets.

But the crash in oil prices — futures traded in negative territory last week — combined with the coronavirus-related economic slowdown could dampen demand and make it cheaper for Asian producers using oil to make pellets for foreign markets.

Research group IHS Markit said in April that U.S. resin exports would drop by roughly 9 percent in 2020 from last year's 872,995 cargo boxes measured in 20-foot increments. That prediction was made before oil prices took a dive.

If oil prices remain less than $20 a barrel, it "absolutely challenges and changes the equation in the near term of North American competitiveness," Joel Morales Jr., executive director of polyolefins for North America at IHS MarkitMorales told JOC.com in a report this month.

Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority, is counting on plastic pellets as a key export commodity for Charleston's port. While most of the pellets move through ports in Houston and New Orleans, producers have been looking to Charleston and Savannah as secondary export sites, both as a hedge against Gulf Coast hurricanes and to add capacity.

A pair of companies that move and package rail cars full of pellets — A&R Logistics in Goose Creek and Frontier Logistics in North Charleston — are building transload facilities to move more pellets to Charleston's port. They join smaller Charleston-area logistics firms Mid-States Packaging and A&R Bulk-Pac, which specialize in transloading plastic pellets.

Newsome said there is about 10 million tons of capacity coming online at U.S. refineries through 2023. He expects 2 million tons will go to Southeast ports, with Charleston getting about half of the total — roughly 50,000 containers full.

Charleston's port has already seen plenty of growth in plastics. In 2017, the port shipped nearly 86,900 tons of plastic pellets worth $102 million to foreign markets, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Last year, those shipments totaled more than 422,411 tons worth nearly $405 million.

Newsome admits he questioned the impact on the port's plastics business as oil prices plummeted last week. But he thinks Charleston's established transload hubs combined with a surplus of empty cargo containers available for exports — something many ports can't boast — will help the port maintain its market share.

"Our opinion is that we are on track to realize the targeted volumes for the packagers that have a presence here," he said. "We are not forecasting a decline at this point. In fact, we think container supply will be an issue that works in our favor."