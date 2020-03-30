Plastic bag industry sees opportunity in growing coronavirus pandemic

The novel coronavirus is infecting thousands of people, straining the health care system and strangling the nation's economy, but the plastic industry sees something else in the growing pandemic: opportunity.

Tony Radoszewski, president and CEO of the Plastic Industry Association, sent a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar earlier this month asking him to use the influence of his federal agency to promote plastic bags during the ongoing health crisis.

He requested that HHS advocate against state and local bans on single-use plastic containers, arguing disposable products would help blunt the spread of the virus.

"Now more than ever, we are seeing the impacts of those local and state laws restricting the use of single-use products," Radoszewski wrote in the letter, which was uncovered by Politico. "For instance, local and state plastic bag bans are tying the hands of shoppers and retailers alike.

"We ask that the department speak out against bans on these products as a public safety risk and help stop the rush to ban these products by environmentalists and elected officials that puts consumers and workers at risk," he added.

Many local governments in the Lowcountry implemented bans on single-use plastic containers in recent years in order to protect the environment from a growing amount of pollution.

Folly Beach was one of the first municipalities in the state to take up the issue in 2016, an accomplishment Mayor Tim Goodwin is still proud of.

Goodwin doesn't understand why there would be a need for disposable plastic bags during the pandemic when biodegradable paper bags work just as well. He said he was disturbed to learn the plastic industry is trying to use the health crisis to gain back some of its market share.

"It's really a shame that people in business want to use something as bad as a pandemic to make money and promote their business," Goodwin said.

The Plastic Industry Association did not respond to questions about Radoszewski letter.

It's not the first time plastic manufacturers have tried to undermine local ordinances that ban single-use containers. The industry has repeatedly attempted to convince state lawmakers in South Carolina to pass a law that would overturn the local ordinances in the state.

The local governments and environmental groups have fought off those efforts thus far.

Still, not every local government is taking such a hard line on the issue right now. Several have temporarily lifted their bans on plastic bags and containers as people stock up at grocery stores and support local restaurants with an increased number of takeout orders.

Charleston County suspended its ban on March 17, and announced the temporary halt in enforcement would last until April.

The city of Charleston followed suit on March 20 and informed stores and restaurants they could use the single-use plastic products for 30 days. Mount Pleasant's City Council was expected to take up the same issue Friday.

In his letter, Radoszewski cheered those emergency measures, which are being implemented across the country right now. They are offering a temporary respite for the plastic industry, which has watched an increasing number of cities, counties and states ban their products in recent years.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many Americans, businesses and government officials to realize that single-use plastics are often the safest choice," Radoszewski said. "Some are starting to take corrective action."

James Island also lifted its ordinance on plastic bags as the number of coronavirus cases began to climb in South Carolina. Mayor Bill Woosely said the town has no intention of stopping enforcement of that ordinance permanently.

"I'm not concerned about what the plastic industry says," Woosely said Friday.

Even with the restrictions currently lifted, not all stores and restaurants are rushing back to disposable bags and plastic containers.

A few downtown Charleston restaurant owners surveyed said they didn't at this point intend to sacrifice their principles in order to save money on packaging, even though they're spending more on paper goods.

Edward Crouse of Babas on Cannon estimated his restaurant's container spending is up 150 percent since Gov. Henry McMaster ordered every restaurant in the state to end dine-in service.

At Burwell's Stone Fire Grill, partner Ken Emery said, "We’ve done paper since day one." He said the restaurant hopes to cut down costs and reduce waste in the next couple weeks by using more foil for family-sized meals.

The Coastal Conservation League, which advocated for the local plastic ordinances, said they understood the need to loosen some of the restrictions to help local restaurants. It cheered restaurant owners who continued to avoid plastic products.

"The Conservation League understands the importance of doing whatever it takes to support local businesses during this temporary period, as we recognize that COVID-19 is an extraordinary crisis," said Emily Cedzo, a program director with the environmental group.

"We are also grateful to the businesses that are able to continue minimizing their single-use plastic footprint because we’ve already made such progress."

Even with the help of coronavirus, it's going to be difficult for the plastic industry to regain a foothold in Charleston County.