Plan for Charleston's anticipated $42 million revenue shortfall won't include furloughs

None of Charleston's nearly 1,800 employees would be furloughed under the city chief financial officer's plan to erase a nearly $42 million revenue shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic's impact on tourism.

The city also won't rely on a possible federal stimulus package.

Instead, City Council will consider cutting $17.6 million from current budgeted expenses, releasing about $7.2 million in project funding and using about $17.3 million from different funding sources to meet that projected revenue dip. Money set aside for drainage improvement or flooding would not be touched.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said he supported the use of the city's general fund to cover the projected deficit instead of furloughing employees.

"To preserve our workforce and support our employees it is just the right thing to do," Tecklenburg said. "That's what our savings account is for is times like these."

Using general fund money would reduce the amount of money bond rating agencies generally want to see in the coastal city's savings.

To maintain the city's AAA bond rating, leaders aim to have at least 20 percent of the city's budgeted expenditures in an unassigned fund balance. To cover the financial blow dealt to the city from the coronavirus pandemic, the fund balance would drop to 19.39 percent of budgeted expenditures.

A vote is expected in September.

The city is also soliciting proposals from about 35 banks to issue its first tax anticipation note in almost 20 years. The most the city would ask for is $40 million. That money would be used to pay for expenditures to finish the 2020 year before property taxes are collected.

At the end of April, Chief Financial Officer Amy Wharton told City Council members that even if businesses reopened in June they should expect "significant losses" in revenue through the end of the year.

In April, Wharton told the council to expect a combined $21.8 million hit to tourism taxes (state, municipal and hospitality taxes), about $14.9 million to the city’s enterprise fund (money made from Angel Oak, parking and Joe Riley baseball stadium) and $5.1 million to the city’s general fund (fees from inspections, parks and recreation activities and business licenses).

On Thursday, Wharton provided adjusted numbers, including, a combined $18.3 million hit to tourism taxes and about $14.6 million to the city's enterprise fund.

Wharton said the number of visitors going to Angel Oak and the Old Slave Mart have stayed steady even as the number of positive coronavirus cases continue to rise. The continued closure of the Municipal Golf Course on James Island and the City Market included an additional $850,000 projected loss.

Wharton said the city's business license fees, paid early in the year, as well as inspections and fees are tracking closer to their original projections.

As of June 30, the city collected about $7.8 million in tourism taxes, less than half of the revenue it made last year, Wharton said.

Wharton said because of the continued and expected effects of the coronavirus pandemic on business, 2021 looks bleak as well. The city would have to dig out of the tax anticipation note hole and also look at a decrease in business license fees, projected decreases in building permits and franchise fees totaling $12.3 million.