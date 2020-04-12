Photos document Charleston area Christians' Easter devotion amid coronavirus

Pastor Marshall Blalock and his son Andrew Blalock of First Baptist Church go live on Facebook for their traditional Easter sunrise service at The Battery in Charleston on Sunday, April 12, 2020. "It was a lot different than last year when we had around 600 people and everyone singing. But in some ways being out here and it's quiet, the sun rises, knowing there are people all over the world worshiping Jesus. It still is a blessing." Blalock said. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
The sun rises and early morning worshipers gather as Pastor Marshall Blalock and his son Andrew Blalock of First Baptist Church go live on Facebook for their traditional Easter sunrise service at The Battery in Charleston on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
Priscilla Holtzclaw watches Westminster Presbyterian Church's sunrise Easter service on her phone from her dock in West Ashley with her granddaughter, Charlotte Griggs, 12, on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
As Westminster Presbyterian pastor Rev. Lissa Long (left) delivers her sunrise service sermon to people live-streaming it from their homes, neighbors Deebee and John Wright (middle left, middle right) and Long’s daughter, Sumner, bow their heads. The service was held in West Ashley on April 12, 2020. Mikaela Porter/Staff
Chuck Kornegay sits in a chair after lighting a candle for Easter along Northbridge Drive Sunday morning April 12, 2020, in West Ashley. "It's a sense of community," said Kornegay about lighting the candle. "Everyone is in this together. It's a way to celebrate the same thing with everyone in the world." Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Normally, Christians on Easter go to church and have family get-togethers. Yet restrictions and social-distancing practices during the coronavirus pandemic did not stop new forms of Easter worship Sunday.
Many churches held services remotely on one of the most important days of the year for Christians.
"The lord still blessed us today," Pastor Marshall Blalock said of First Baptist Church which streamed live on Facebook for their traditional Easter sunrise service at The Battery in Charleston.
Families acknowledged Easter, one the holiest days of the calendar, by lighting candles and watching services on smartphones at home.
Priscilla Holtzclaw, 67, is a retired family physician who goes to Westminster Presbyterian Church. "It's such a different Easter," she said.
Traditionally on Easter, Holtzclaw would go to church, sing in the choir and have family over for dinner. Instead, on Sunday morning she and her granddaughter, Charlotte Griggs, 12, lit a lantern at sunrise and watched an Easter service by Westminster Presbyterian on her phone on the dock behind her West Ashley home.
