Photo essay: Charleston area porches a safe place during the time of coronavirus

Tripp Warren, 7, walks over obstacles while out on the porch with his mom, Leigh Warren, and dog Barley on Friday, March 27, 2020, in Charleston. Colorful paper hearts are seen hanging on their front door as a sign of hope for neighbors who walk by. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
Chris Dodson and Jonathan "Mookie" Morant from Return of the MAC perform in a front yard on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Charleston. Neighbors gathered on their lawns for the hour-long concert. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Morgan Culbreath does her nails Monday afternoon, April 20, 2020, in Charleston. "It's not like Charleston. You normally see people walking up and down like what the city used to look like," she said. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Connie Clasby takes a break from reading "The Holdout" to smile over at her husband, Daryl Knox, and cat Sylvester on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Charleston. "I haven't left the house in the last two months," Connie said. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Every day Harold Wigdarr sits out off of King Street reading his book, catching up with mail or playing his guitar. He was using a flower pot as a chair on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Eliza Westbrook (left) and Milk Tracey, both out-of-work bike taxi drivers, lounge in their front lawn on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Charleston. "Sometimes we have an umbrella with a cocktail and even played bocce ball in the street," Tracey said. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
"We are just bored," Joe Makepeace (left) said while sitting on the porch with roommates David Carlos and Emma Mason on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Charleston. "Sitting outside since the weather is nice since, their really isn't anything else to do," Carlos said. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
"We call this the porch." Jack Anthony Huggins said as he gives his cousin Maurice Royal, left, a haircut on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Charleston. "Everyone comes to the porch for their haircut." He said. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
"It's been hard for some people, but for us, we have been blessed having my kids here," said Frank Dirks, referring to having both his son and daughter back at home, on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Charleston. In front of his porch is a sign and donations bucket from Our Lady of Mercy for an emergency food drop off. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Decades of steady growth brought more tourists, residents and commerce to the Charleston area. Before the pandemic, people jammed the city for work and for play.
Since restrictions were put in place in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, staying close to home has been the norm. And the most populated places seem to be porches, front yards and piazzas.
"It's like what Charleston used to be like," Morgan Culbreath said from her Upper King Street residence.
It was a city that once walked at a slower pace, without the crowds and traffic.
That slower pace has returned, and families instinctively have found sanctuary at their homes.
Staff photographer Andrew J. Whitaker captured a cross section of those at home during this time.
