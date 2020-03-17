PGA Tour cancels Hilton Head's RBC Heritage golf tournament

In a move widely expected after the Augusta National Golf Club last week postponed its Masters tournament scheduled for April, the PGA Tour on Tuesday announced Hilton Head's RBC Heritage tournament set for the next week, April 16-19, is canceled for 2020.

All other PGA Tour tournaments through May 10 were also canceled.

The PGA is acting on a statement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending "for the next 8 weeks, organizers should cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States," a PGA statement said.

Boeing is a primary RBC Heritage sponsor.

“We certainly feel this is the right decision to make for the health and safety of everyone,” RBC Heritage director Steve Wilmot said in a statement. “We remained optimistic as long as we could knowing the event generates more than $3 million dollars a year for local charities and has a yearly economic impact of $102 million for the state of South Carolina.”

Ticket purchases will be refunded within 30 days, the PGA Tour statement said.

Ticket buyers will receive more information in the coming days.

Also, the Heritage Classic Foundation will be working with volunteers to refund or defer registration fees and Heritage Classic Foundation charitable matching programs will be suspended until further notice.

More than 135,000 patrons attended the RBC Heritage in 2019. The tournament, annually held the week after The Masters, claims a $102 million economic impact on South Carolina.