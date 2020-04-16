PGA announces new 2020 dates for RBC Heritage golf on Hilton Head

The RBC Heritage golf tournament on Hilton Head is back in business for 2020, though the annual Hilton Head stop on the PGA Tour will not include spectators for its new June 18-21 dates.

The tournament will be broadcast on The Golf Channel and CBS.

The PGA Tour officially announced the rescheduled plan for the 52nd annual event Thursday as part of a wide-ranging tour schedule arrangement.

"The well-being of the Hilton Head Island community remains of utmost importance and as a result, the tournament will be played without spectators or sponsors," the RBC Heritage said in a statement. "The PGA TOUR, RBC and the Heritage Classic Foundation will continue to work directly with local, state and federal government agencies to ensure the health and safety of the select constituents — players included — who are allowed on the grounds during the RBC Heritage."

The RBC Heritage traditionally is played the week after the Masters, which this year would have been this week. Refunds have already been issued to people who bought tickets for this year's tournament.

“It has been a whirlwind of emotions over the past month,” RBC Heritage Tournament Director Steve Wilmot said. “We’re excited and grateful for the opportunity to host the event we work so hard for every single year and thank the PGA TOUR for trusting us with this decision. We’ll be ready to host the 52nd RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing in June and hope the world tunes in to experience South Carolina’s only PGA TOUR event.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is on-board with the decision.

“Hosting the RBC Heritage tournament is an important tradition in South Carolina, and while this year will be different, we’re pleased with the PGA TOUR’s decision to include it on their revised schedule,” McMaster said in a statement. “Some may regret that it will be a broadcast-only event this year, but it’s the right decision for the safety of our people and for the well-being of the Hilton Head Island community, which will remain our top priority.”

Hilton Head Mayor John McCann also issued a statement.

“What an honor it would be to welcome the PGA TOUR back to Hilton Head Island in June. While golf fans may not be able to walk the gallery due to health precautions, the fact that millions of viewers will lay eyes on the RBC Heritage being played here is incredible news,” McCann said. “It’s a huge win for golf and for our community.”