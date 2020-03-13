Pet Docs: Pets unlikely to get COVID-19 from humans

I (Henri Bianucci) have been asked if dogs can get coronavirus. The answer is that they can, and do, get corona viral infections, but they do not, to the best of our knowledge, get the coronavirus known as COVID-19.

Canine respiratory coronavirus was first discovered in England in 2003. It causes an acute upper respiratory infection, and in conjunction with other viruses and bacteria, can result in canine infectious respiratory disease (CIRD) also known as kennel cough. A different coronavirus causes diarrhea, mostly in puppies.

Coronaviruses are a common and widespread family of viruses, which infect a variety of animals, and are responsible for diseases that range from mild to deadly, including the common cold. Each type is generally only able to spread within a particular species, most commonly causing a relatively mild upper respiratory tract infection.

When the virus mutates, however, it can jump to another species, and it may behave differently, meaning it may be more contagious, or may cause more severe illness, or both. For example, the bird flu, H5N1 is generally confined to birds, for whom it is deadly and highly contagious. When this spreads to people, it is also deadly, with a mortality rate of up to 60 percent. It is, fortunately, not easily transmitted from one person to another.

In less than 20 years, the coronavirus has crossed species three times, causing global spread and severe disease. The first was the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2002. This was believed to have originated in civet cats. The next was the Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS) outbreak in 2012, which originated in camels. Now we have a new (novel) coronavirus called COVID-19 that originated in China and is believed to have originated in pangolins or bats.

At present there is no evidence that COVID-19 can cause disease in dogs. A recent case in Hong Kong grabbed headlines when a Pomeranian belonging to a person infected with COVID-19, tested positive for the virus. The dog was showing no sign of disease, and likely was exposed to large amounts of the virus from its owner. The tests are extremely sensitive, but the results likely indicate that the dog is harboring a low-level infection, which was transmitted from the human to the animal.

According to a recent article in the South China Morning Post, low-level infections with the SARS virus also occurred in dogs and cats in 2003. The article quotes animal health expert Vanessa Barns, who states the “Previous experience with SARS suggests that cats and dogs will not become sick or transmit the virus to humans. At that time, a small number of pets tested positive, but none became sick.” She added, “Importantly, there was no evidence of viral transmission from pet dogs or cats to humans.”

So, for now, we do not have to worry about our dogs getting sick from COVID-19, so specific steps to protect them from the disease are not really necessary. But if you are infected with the virus, you will shed virus particles that could get on your dog, which could be spread to other people.

So, just as you should avoid contact with other people if you are sick, you should also avoid close contact with your pets, such as hugging, kissing and being licked. If you must handle them, wash your hands first and wear a face mask.