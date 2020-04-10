Pet Docs: Dealing with separation anxiety with new pets

Q: There have been so many pet adoptions across the country while people are staying at home. I wonder if there is a way for people to prepare their pets for the eventual separation of going back to work.

A: What you are worried is going to happen is called separation anxiety. Many dogs develop this syndrome under normal situations when their families leave them home to go to work or school. Your question is a good one, as we will see even more of this condition after pets have spent extended periods with their humans. For them, as well as us, it is unlike anything we have ever been through.

As with any problem, it is best to be proactive about how to deal with a potential problem to hopefully prevent it from ever developing.

Separation anxiety may manifest itself as excessive salivation, shaking, trembling, destruction of the furnishings or aggressive scratching at floors, doors and walls in an attempt to escape. These attempts to escape can be so severe that dogs will injure themselves. Bleeding gums, broken teeth and torn claws are not uncommon.

Once you know when life will begin to return to normal and you will be leaving for an extended period to go to work or school, begin taking the following steps so your dog can adjust to this routine. Ideally, this should be started 2-4 weeks in advance.

The first step is the hardest, especially for young children (and myself), but ignore your dog. What I (Perry Jameson) mean is do not give him constant attention. Do not give him attention every time he asks for it. Walk to a different room, avoiding eye contact. He needs to know that at times, he will have to entertain himself, even when you are present.

If your dog is not already crate trained, this is a good time to begin. I personally think all dogs should be crate trained. When done correctly, your dog will actually want to be in his crate and not look at this as punishment. The crate can provide a feeling of comfort and safety for your dog while you are away.

Over this 2-4 week period, begin to leave your dog for short periods of time. I recommend 5 minutes the first day and gradually increase the length each day. In the current state of things, you need to go to a place where he cannot see, hear or smell your presence. This may be a walk around the neighborhood or car ride since every other option is closed.

Do not make a big deal about your leaving. We all want to kiss them and hug them one last time, but this keys them in that something is about to happen. It is best to almost ignore them when leaving. This is especially true if they begin to bark or act upset. Your comforting will be seen as a reward for this behavior.

Also leave from a different door each time you go. This is especially important for when you all start leaving for a full day. Dogs are quick to recognize a routine and if you do the same behavior every time, they will associate this with your leaving. Alter the steps that your dog will recognize as a cue you are leaving, like how you pick up the keys, organize the family to leave and again, even the door you use.

Provide a distraction prior to leaving to distract them. Toys where dogs have to work to get food out of them work great. Examples are the hard rubber hollow toys they must hold and lick to get peanut butter from or cubes that they must roll for a piece of dog food to fall out. It is best to give these 15 minutes prior to leaving so they focus on the task and not your departure cues.

A tired dog is less likely to get stressed when you leave than one with pent-up energy. Many dog behavior problems come back to not getting enough exercise. It can be hard in the morning getting your dog exercised while getting children off to school and yourself ready for work. However, even a 15-minute walk or fetch session could pay dividends in preventing separation anxiety.