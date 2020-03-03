hot top story

Person in North Carolina tests positive for coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the United States. File/NIAID-RML via AP

RALEIGH — North Carolina's governor says a person in the state has tested positive for the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release Tuesday that the person from Wake County tested positive for the virus after traveling to the state of Washington where there is an outbreak. The governor said the person is doing well and is in isolation at home.

North Carolina is at least the 15th state to report a case of the virus.

North Carolina health officials conducted the test and are also sending a sample to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further confirmation.

