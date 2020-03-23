Peper column: Take care of yourself, neighbor during coronavirus crisis
By Warren Peper
It’s gotten real hasn’t it? The adjustments, the lay-offs, postponements and cancellations mount daily along with the updates on new cases in both our state and the country.
I’ve quit trying to figure out why there’s such a shortage of toilet paper. It’s wasted energy.
I found myself in a reflective mood recently and determined that in my lifetime of nearly 68 years, there have been two previous cultural crises that caused a shift in how daily life was lived. For me, it was 9/11 and Hurricane Hugo’s visit.
Those events forced us to change how we looked at ourselves and each other. In many instances, we were forced to dig a little deeper and were even forced to admit we needed one another.
As impactful as those moments might have been, what we’re encountering now is even more challenging. Why? Because all that’s still in front of us is unknown.
We’re learning more each day, but we’re still not sure who has the virus, who will get it, and what the next few days might bring. It is an unsettling way to live.
Don’t lose hope
As we all try to navigate the maze of do’s and don’ts, keep in mind that we’re all in this and no one is immune from COVID-19’s clutches. In a community that is especially known for its restaurants and tourism, I feel especially bad for the folks in the hospitality industry who have already lost their jobs. Caterers, waitresses, wedding-planners, tour guides, chefs, bartenders, parking lot attendants. A lot of them are already unemployed.
This is a huge medical community. Know that we appreciate your diligence and commitment to attending to those in need, even though your own families might suffer.
To my fellow baby boomers, stay informed, but don’t inundate yourself with the constant saturation of coverage. It can overwhelm you and add to the stress level.
When I think of the various curveballs that life throws at us, I’m reminded of the various summer activities of buying plywood and filling sand bags when off-shore disturbances threaten our coast.
I also recall being in college in the 1970’s, experiencing the even/odd days of gas rationing.
As an elementary child, I even have a faint recall of standing in line to receive a sugar cube laced with the polio vaccine.
All of these memories have washed over me in recent days.
My brother’s keeper
Nobody knows how all this is eventually going to turn out. It deserves our attention, though, and demands that we follow the guidelines.
I’ve been fist-bumping and touching elbows with people for about a week now. There’s not as many jokes associated with the virus and people seem to be embracing the notion of avoiding crowds.
I’ve also heard something else stated as people tell each other goodbye. The phrase “take care of yourself” is often used. I’d like to see us all take that one step further. Let’s make an effort to take care of each other, as well.
Maybe we offer to pick up a few items for an elderly neighbor at the grocery store. Maybe we drop-off a container of hand wipes to somebody who has decided to isolate themselves. Throw somebody’s newspaper to their doorstep. Wash an older person’s car or cut their yard.
In a total non sequitur, when the weather warms-up, I fully expect Purell to pour profusely from my sweat glands.
Take care of yourself, folks, but take care of somebody else, too, if you get the chance.
Those acts of kindness and consideration make us all healthier.
Reach Warren at peperwarren@gmail.com.
