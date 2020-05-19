People stayed home, prompting a plunge in gas tax collections that fund SC road projects

South Carolina's plan for funding road and bridge construction and maintenance across the state depends on people buying gasoline, and that's something people haven't been doing very much lately.

Coronavirus fears, shuttered schools and restaurant dining rooms, empty movie theaters, beach roadblocks, stay-home orders, working from home and a plunge in tourism were among the reasons traffic plunged.

And parked cars don't need more gas.

By the time public schools closed in mid-March, traffic had already dropped 25 percent compared with 2019, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.

By the time South Carolina's home-or-work order was issued April 6, traffic was down 44 percent compared with the same week last year.

“Gas tax revenues, it’s obvious that they would be down," said Richard Turner, Charleston County's transportation director.

Less money could mean fewer roads get repaved next year, he said, because the gas tax funds local road maintenance work like that in Charleston and other counties.

In Columbia, the DOT knows that gas tax revenue will be lower, but doesn't yet know by how much. That's partly because gasoline wholesalers were given an extension, and they don't have to turn over tax money collected from April 1 through May until the first of June.

Meanwhile, DOT has been cutting costs.

“We haven’t had to furlough people, but we do have a hiring freeze in effect," state Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said. “We’re trying to be nimble, and be ready."

She said the department's operating costs, which don't include road and bridge projects, have been cut by 11 percent for the rest of this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Towns and cities have faced similar issues with the taxes collected on hotel stays and restaurant meals; they know revenue will be down, sharply, but don't know exactly how much because the tax money hasn't been turned in yet.

Sales taxes, which some counties use to fund road and school projects, are also expected to be lower because consumer spending dropped.

“Our intention is to keep our road and bridge program moving forward with no reductions," Hall said. “None of our existing projects have slowed down, and a few have taken advantage of decreased traffic levels to get work done more effectively."

The gas tax doesn't fund all state road work, but it's a major piece of the funding in South Carolina. A series of gas tax increases started in 2017, adding 2 cents per gallon every July until a 12 cent-per-gallon increase is phased in.

When the tax increase is fully realized, it's projected to deliver about $600 million annually for road construction. How much people actually drive and the gas mileage of their vehicles are variables that could cause revenue to rise or fall.

Local governments have been watching to see how the state responds to any shortfalls. In Mount Pleasant this month, town officials said $1.2 million in DOT funding for a drainage project had been eliminated, only to be restored days later.

“The Mount Pleasant issue was just a miscommunication out of our local office," said Hall. "The drainage projects for this budget year were never part of any austerity measures."

Charleston and North Charleston had not heard of any SCDOT budget cuts that would impact city projects. Generally, state transportation money flows to counties rather than cities.

For road managers and the taxpayers who fund road work, the news isn't all bad. The state and local governments have been getting better prices for road work lately.

“Some of our contractors have more availability than they did three months ago," said Turner. "The pricing becomes a little bit better when they aren’t so busy."

“We have taken bids on eight projects in the past 45 days," he said. "They have either come in on budget or under budget.”

One reason is the plunge in driving and also air travel has played a role in pushing oil and gasoline prices down.

“When crude prices drop, the price for us and our contractors to make asphalt drops," said Hall.

When all the financial impacts are sorted out, DOT still expects to take a budget hit, but many questions remain. As long as travel and gas purchases remain lower than expected — and no one can say how long that will continue — so will revenue for road work.