Pediatric practice opens antibody infusion clinic to treat high-risk children

Coastal Pediatric Associates has opened an antibody infusion clinic for high-risk and medically complex children and young adults who test positive for COVID-19.

To receive treatment, patients must be 12 and older and must not need to be hospitalized.

Patients must also have one of the following conditions to be eligible: a body mass index greater than 85 percent, heart disease, sickle cell disease, a developmental condition, asthma or another pulmonary disease requiring a daily controller medication, or use a ventilator or feeding tube.

Parents can request a referral for antibody treatment from their provider at Coastal Pediatric Associates or an outside specialty provider.

Patients would be infused with Bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody that has been authorized for emergency use. The antibody has reportedly reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations and emergency room visits in clinical trials, according to a news release from the pediatric practice.

"The infusion is designed to mimic the immune system's ability to fight off the SARS CoV2 virus and block its ability to attach and enter human cells," said Dr. Elizabeth J. Kirlis, partner and laboratory director for CPA.

Infusions must be given within 10 days of diagnosis of COVID-19.

A nurse triage team will manage question about the appropriateness for treatments and help with scheduling, the release said. Call 843-573-2535 and choose option 6 for more information.

The antibody infusion clinic will be housed at the practice's West Ashley campus at 2051 Charlie Hall Blvd.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 921 confirmed, 344 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 440,517 confirmed, 71,029 probable.

Percent positive: 8.4 percent.

New deaths reported: 42 confirmed, 5 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,502 confirmed, 941 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 75.9 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

42nd as of Feb. 23, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville (109), Richland (75) and Charleston (68) counties saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 68 new cases on Feb. 25, while Berkeley counted 31 and Dorchester had 25.

Deaths

Eight of the new confirmed deaths reported were among people age 35 to 64, and the remainder were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 939 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 25, 223 were in the ICU and 128 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Experts at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said getting tested for COVID-19 is one way to slow the spread of the virus in the community. Wearing a mask, physical distancing and getting vaccinated are also important steps.

To find a nearby testing location, go to scdhec.gov/FindATest.

People who have questions about coronavirus vaccines or want assistance finding a provider can call the DHEC COVID-19 vaccine information line at 866-365-8110.