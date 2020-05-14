Patriots Point won't reopen museum as planned because SC didn't give permission

Tour routes were repainted, new hand sanitizing stations were installed and staff members at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant were ready to reopen the gates on Friday.

But the reopening plans were called off Thursday evening. The museum is considered a tourist attraction, which is one of the business types that's not allowed to reopen yet under South Carolina's coronavirus-related restrictions.

Businesses can seek exemptions by sending inquiries to the S.C. Department of Commerce, which has been issuing clarifications on what can and can't be open throughout the health crisis.

That's what the Charleston historic site Middleton Place did before reopening its grounds for self-guided tours on May 1. Permission to reopen was granted based on terms that only the outside portions of the facility would be used.

Patriots Point will also be seeking permission to reopen from the Department of Commerce but did not submit a request before the planned Friday reopening, spokesman Chris Hauff said Thursday.

It's too soon to say when the rescheduled reopening date will be, he said.

“We were premature in deciding to reopen,” executive director Larry Murray said in a statement Thursday. “We were unaware of the necessary protocol, and moving forward we will follow the necessary guidelines while working with the state to set a new target date when the time comes. We apologize to those who made plans to come see the museum and the inconvenience this caused.”

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The maritime museum is owned by the state of South Carolina and managed by the Patriots Point Development Authority, which is led by a governor-appointed chair. Members of the authority's board approved the reopening plans, and the museum announced them in a press release two weeks ago.

The reopening was also promoted on Patriots Point's social media accounts.

According to a notice sent out Thursday afternoon in anticipation of Friday's reopening, the museum has added new safety measures, including about a dozen new hand sanitizing stations.

Staff members were being supplied with personal protective equipment, and "enclosed exhibits" on the museum's three historic vessels were to remain closed. Potential visitors were being encouraged to buy tickets online.

During the about two months that Patriots Point has been closed, the museum has completed several improvement projects. The 28 aircraft in the museum were pressure-washed, and all of the tour routes were stripped and repainted.

The handicap entrance to the U.S.S. Yorktown, Patriots Point's flagship attraction, has also been renovated.

A meeting of the museum's board is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday on the U.S.S. Yorktown aircraft carrier. Some board members plan to participate remotely, and the meeting will be streamed online.