Patriots Point didn't reopen museum as planned because SC didn't give permission

Tour routes were repainted, new hand sanitizing stations were installed and staff members at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant were ready to reopen the gates.

But the reopening plans were called off Thursday night, just hours before operations were set to resume Friday morning. The museum is considered a tourist attraction, which is one of the types of businesses that's not allowed to reopen yet under South Carolina's coronavirus-related restrictions.

Businesses can seek permission to resume operations by sending inquiries to the S.C. Department of Commerce, which has been issuing clarifications on what can and can't be open throughout the health crisis.

That's what the Charleston historic site Middleton Place did before reopening its grounds for self-guided tours on May 1. The OK to reopen was conditioned on using the outdoor portions of the facility and keeping the house museum closed.

Patriots Point will also be seeking permission to reopen from the Department of Commerce but did not submit a request before the planned Friday reopening, spokesman Chris Hauff said.

It's too soon to say when the rescheduled reopening date will be, he said.

“We were premature in deciding to reopen,” executive director Larry Murray said in a statement Thursday. “We were unaware of the necessary protocol, and moving forward we will follow the necessary guidelines while working with the state to set a new target date when the time comes. We apologize to those who made plans to come see the museum and the inconvenience this caused.”

The maritime museum is owned by the state of South Carolina and managed by the Patriots Point Development Authority, which is led by a governor-appointed chair. Members of the authority's board approved the reopening plans, and the museum announced them in a press release two weeks ago.

The reopening was also promoted on Patriots Point's social media accounts.

According to a notice sent out Thursday afternoon in anticipation of Friday's reopening, the museum has added new safety measures, including about a dozen new hand sanitizing stations.

Staff members were being supplied with personal protective equipment, and "enclosed exhibits" on the museum's three historic vessels were to remain closed. Potential visitors were being encouraged to buy tickets online.

During the about two months that Patriots Point has been closed, the military museum has completed several improvement projects. The 28 display aircraft were pressure-washed, and tour routes were stripped and repainted.

The handicap entrance to the U.S.S. Yorktown, Patriots Point's flagship attraction, has also been renovated.

All the recent improvement projects were reported to the museum authority's board during a meeting aboard the Yorktown on Friday. Some members attended remotely, and a video of the meeting was streamed live online.

Murray apologized to board members for the "missteps" that led to the last-minute decision to call off the reopening. He said a request to open would likely be submitted to the Department of Commerce by the end of the day.

When the museum does bring back visitors, educational programming will likely still be on hold. Murray told the board Friday that student camping trips at the museum probably won't resume any earlier than the weekend of July 10.

Murray also said he is working with the town of Mount Pleasant on "alternative courses of action" for one of the museum's biggest events of the year, a July 4th celebration that typically involves fireworks and festivities on the Yorktown flight deck.

A special board meeting may need to be called to decide what to do about the event, he said.

Board members were also presented with rough financial projections showing how much revenue the museum is likely to generate if it brings in about 75 percent of the business it usually does.

Patriots Point has an about $12.2 million budget for the year, but, according to the 75 percent estimate, the museum is predicting it can make just over $9 million.

Tourism spending across the state is expected to track at an even lower share of past years' totals. State tourism director Duane Parrish has said he expects visitor spending in South Carolina will reduced by half.