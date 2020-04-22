Parris Island reopens to Marine recruits after coronavirus outbreak stopped new training

Hundreds of recruits arrived at the Marine Corps boot camp near Beaufort this week, less than a month after an outbreak of the coronavirus shut down training.

Two recruit companies, one male and one female, arrived Monday, said Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island spokesman Capt. Bryan McDonnell.

All arriving recruits will be quarantined for 14 days. Face coverings are also being worn by all trainees and drill instructors. So far, 500 to 600 men and women have arrived for training at the South Carolina base, McDonnell said.

At the end of last month, at least 20 cases of COVID-19 were present among the ranks. On March 30, the Marine Corps announced the service would not be shipping new recruits to Parris Island amid the outbreak.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control releases the number of positive COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in the state. At first, DHEC was categorizing the number of coronavirus patients at the boot camp under "unknown" instead of the proper postal code.

After being asked about it by The Post and Courier, the department began filing them correctly.

There are at least 74 reported cases under ZIP code 29902, the one that corresponds with MCRD Parris Island.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The exact number of cases on the island is unknown. A Pentagon order issued last month barred military bases from sharing their own data about the coronavirus.

Since reopening training, Parris Island has taken several precautions. The Recruit Depot opened up all areas inside the chow halls to allow training platoons increased space in order to distance recruits from each other when eating. Inside the squad bays, beds have been spaced apart to allow a minimum of 6 feet of distance between each recruit. Religious ministries are being delivered virtually to stop large gatherings of recruits.

Last month, the newspaper reported that social media photos shared by MCRD Parris Island showed little regard for social distancing. Images of recruits putting each other in choke holds and standing shoulder to shoulder were posted on the base's Facebook and Twitter accounts.

As of this week, photos of Parris Island recruits in masks and properly social distancing have filled news feeds.

It's not clear when the next shipment of recruits will arrive.

"Due to operational security, we cannot release specific information about the future shipping of recruits to recruit training," McDonnell said.