Parris Island, Marine Corps Air Station close facilities amid SC's coronavirus spread

Marine Corps Recruiting Depot on Parris Island and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort are pausing all non-essential operations Monday as coronavirus cases continue to grow in South Carolina.

"Due to the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution, Marine Corps Installations East is conducting an operational pause," a command statement said. It encouraged the "restriction of non-essential movement in order to protect the force, community, and our families."

Only Marine Marts, food service operations and child development centers are supposed to stay open, the statement said. Gyms, pools, theaters, libraries and other Marine Corps Community Services facilities will close "in order to prepare for any curtailment directives that may materialize later in the week."

Base security and staff required for training are considered essential personnel and are still operating.

Parris Island, one of the largest training bases for the Marine Corps in the United States, has closed graduation ceremonies to the public, according to Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Yarbrough. The decision follows after Columbia's Fort Jackson, one of the Army's largest training centers, also restricted graduation ceremonies.

Schools and facilities are being canceled at military bases throughout South Carolina as coronavirus spreads throughout the state.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Additionally, Department of Defense Education Activity school at Laurel Bay, near Parris Island and Beaufort, and Fort Jackson have closed. Child care is still available.

Charleston Air Force Base and the Naval Weapon Station have closed their fitness centers. The 437th Airlift Wing and the 315th Airlift Wing have both reduced their staff manpower as well.

These closures in the Palmetto State follow intense travel restrictions on troops and some family members that the Defense Department put into place late Friday evening.

"Service members may only take leave in the local area. This is being done to limit the spread of and potential exposure to COVID-19," the DOD fact sheet for the travel ban says.