Parenting: Veteran homeschooling moms provide tips for parents as schools remain closed

Over the last few weeks, as schools remain closed with the threat of COVID-19 looming large, I’ve tried my best to home-school my 4-year-old son. I’ll admit, it’s no easy feat. For starters, I’m a journalist, not a teacher. Schooling is something I’ve always outsourced to people who know how to do it much better than me. So in this vein, I thought it prudent to reach out to those who have been homeschooling their kids since long before it was a necessity.

I spoke with a number of home-schooler moms who chose to teach their kids themselves for various reasons, from wanting to include religion, to a disdain for the public school system to wanting to spend more time with their kids. But a few themes prevailed time and time again. For starters, according to the pros, it’s best to loosen up: You don’t have to fill every second of the day with planned activities.

“Let them be bored. You’re not a cruise director. You’re not required to entertain them every minute of the day,” says Tiffany Cartino of Moncks Corner, a home-schooling mom to three boys ages 7, 6, 3 and one girl, 2 months.

Cartino believes in routines, not schedules. A day should have a loose rhythm with room to maneuver.

“Schedules (a)re for public schools. They simply cannot be applied at home with schooling," she says. "You cannot control things like the baby wanting to nurse, the toddler butt needing to be wiped, orange juice spills and the dog vomiting all at once.”

Jen Leitch, of Sullivan’s Island, a veteran home-schooler to three grown children and a fourth home-schooled high school junior, agrees.

“With homeschooling, there is no need to ‘do school’ for the same hours as in a typical school setting, as there is one-on-one interaction and the lessons can be tailored to the child’s learning style. Short lessons are preferable, and much can be accomplished in a short period of time,” says Leitch. “The important thing is to be flexible and seek harmony, to be able to go with the flow and not to let the schedule take precedence over what the children need that day. Our very best days were the days when we put the lessons down and found a fun adventure!”

According to Leitch and many of the other moms, seeking harmony is key because, in the end, we never want to quash our child’s intrinsic love of learning.

According to Lauren Dasher of Johns Island, a homeschooling mom to a fourth-grade daughter and kindergarten son, kids are naturally curious. Maintaining that motivation is all about how an assignment or task is presented. Opportunities to learn, says Dasher, are everywhere.

“(O)ur society has given children the idea that learning only happens from 8 to 3 Monday through Friday, August through June. Learning happens all the time, so I try not to get too fanatical about setting a time for school or saying learning time is over,” says Dasher.

But while schedules can be looser and tailored to each child, that doesn’t mean that homeschooling is a free-for-all where kids run the show.

“Just like everything else in life, there's no secret that makes homeschooling easy. But remember that you are their parent, you have a lot more experience under your belt and know what they need better than they do.

To love them, you need to lead them,” says Catherine Runge of Atlanta, who home-schools her six children between the ages of 15 years old and 11 months old.

While all these tips come in handy for parents with the best of intentions, balancing a full-time job, chores and the stressors of COVID-19 can mean that some days it all falls apart. According to David Kalergis, a licensed therapist and parenting counselor with Lowcountry Family & Children in Mount Pleasant, it’s about trying to be as positive as possible as much as you can.

“With social distancing in full effect, families are around each other more than ever,” says Kalergis. “Taking an extra moment to respond instead of react during these difficult times can go a long way in modeling appropriate behavior for our kids. Discipline should always be viewed as a teaching moment, not done out of frustration or anger.”

But when we do lose our tempers and fail to model the behavior we’d like to see in our children, Kalergis reminds us to let go of the guilt.

“These past few weeks have been very tense, and we are all trying our best,” he says. “When you do lose your temper, forgive yourself. Have an honest conversation with your child about your reaction and apologize.”