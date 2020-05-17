Pandemic puts rural SC retail chain in peril

The brick-and-mortar retail meltdown — ignited by Amazon and accelerated by the coronavirus outbreak —could leave shoppers in rural areas of South Carolina with one less choice in the clothing and housewares departments.
A national chain with about a dozen small and moderately priced department stores across the Palmetto State's less-traveled byways has filed for bankruptcy and will shut down all of its 738 locations unless it can line up a buyer.
Stage Stores Inc., the Texas-based parent of Goody's and a handful of other brands, sought protection from creditors last weekend after it was unable to secure new financing.
The company was to reopen 557 of its temporarily closed retail outlets in 42 states last Friday and the rest by June 4. It's surely a bittersweet return to work for employees, who will be on the front lines of what Stage Stores described as "an orderly wind-down of operations" while management looks to reel in a new owner.
The company said it would halt the liquidation "at certain locations if it receives a viable going-concern bid."
The Goody's stores in South Carolina are concentrated mostly in small markets away from the coast, such as the Pee Dee region, and towns that include Newberry, Barnwell, Pickens and Varnville.
The chain's owner was swimming against the retail tide before the pandemic arrived on U.S. shores. Within the last two years, Houston-based Stage Stores embarked on a turnaround plan that hinged on converting all of its brands, including Goody's, to a TJ Maxx-like off-price format called Gordmans.
The early financial results were promising, newly appointed chief restructuring officer Elaine Crowley testified in a court document filed May 11.
The virus outbreak upended the plan, she added, calling it "the proverbial 'nail in the coffin.'"
Stage Stores was forced to temporarily idle its retail operations in March and furlough about 14,000 workers. The company, which doesn't sell merchandise online, also has stopped paying its landlords. The overdue rent for April and May totaled $31 million.
"Combined with zero revenue and uncertainty associated with consumer demand in the coming months, Stage Stores, like so many others, is in the middle of a perfect storm," Crowley said.
CEO Michael Glazer said bankruptcy was the only available option.
"Given these conditions, we have been unable to obtain necessary financing and have no choice but to take these actions,” he said.
Stage Stores estimated it owes between $500 million and $1 billion to more than 10,000 suppliers, lenders and other creditors, including the likes of Nike, Ralph Lauren and Adidas. Its loss widened by $8 million to $87 million while revenue increased sightly to $1.09 billion through the third quarter of its fiscal year.
Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said in a note to clients last week that one of the the most glaring shortcomings for Stage Stores is its low cash reserves.
"The coronavirus situation has hit the company hard and has exposed many underlying weaknesses of the business," he wrote.
Stage Stores followed two higher-profile retail chains into the bankruptcy pool: J.Crew and Neiman Marcus, both associated with urban areas, filed the paperwork to restructure their balance sheets the week of May 4. And J.C. Penney joined the parade of broken merchandisers late Friday. Analysts predict others are sure to follow suit.
Goody's has been serving rural shoppers since it was formed in Tennessee in 1953. It expanded into the Palmetto State by the late 1980s, according to South Carolina incorporation records.
The chain has been through the bankruptcy wringer twice as an independent company operating as Goody's Family Clothing — in 2008 and again the following year, when it planned to throw in the towel and liquidate its assets.
The business was plucked from the brink of extinction when Stage Stores bought it at an auction in July 2009, literally days after the Great Recession came to an end.
The question is whether history will repeat itself some 11 years on, in yet another period of complete uncertainty.