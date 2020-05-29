Pair of downtown Charleston restaurants close after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A pair of Upper King Street restaurants with a shared kitchen on Friday shut down after one back-of-the-house employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Bourbon & Bubbles and Mesu’s 14 other employees have been asked to self-quarantine while the venues are professionally cleaned and sanitized, operations director Zach Dennis said. The restaurants are aiming to reopen June 6.

Employees, who will be paid during the closure, will be tested for the coronavirus.

According to attorney David Aylor, who represents owner Lamar Bonaparte, the employee on Saturday left work because he wasn’t feeling well. Although the restaurants didn’t open to the public until Wednesday, workers were called back in advance to ready the kitchen for service.

“They told him he needed to go to the doctor,” Aylor said. “Whether it be strep throat, the flu or COVID, you can’t come back if you’re sick.”

The employee on Friday shared his test results with the company, Aylor says.

“It’s so unfortunate because of the frustration and desperation of so many restaurants to get the ball rolling,” Aylor said, acknowledging that the incident is likely to worry diners concerned about the risk of infection in restaurants. “But health is more important than profit.”

Dennis planned to issue a news release on Friday afternoon notifying customers of the employee’s test results. At this point, Aylor said, “for what it’s worth, no one else has shown any signs of the virus,” but patrons who have questions about potential exposure are being asked to call his office at 843-577-5530.

Bourbon & Bubbles in late 2018 opened near the corner of King and Spring streets, offering $4,900 liquor lockers to customers who wanted to safeguard favorite labels in a room outfitted with brass fixtures and glass bauble chandeliers. The adjoining Mesu was added the following year; the restaurant pitched a menu of Mexican favorites and sushi, with tequila and sake to match.

Bonaparte also operates Republic Garden & Lounge, which remains open.