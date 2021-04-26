Pace of vaccinations in SC slows as supply outpaces demand

South Carolina is seeing a dramatic decline in the number of people getting a COVID-19 vaccine in late April, a blow to any hopes of quickly reaching herd immunity.

Less than a third of the state's population is fully vaccinated. Yet South Carolina's providers are giving fewer vaccines in late April than they did in early March when eligibility was widely expanded, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, director of public health for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said the state has reached a point where the supply of vaccines available is outpacing demand.

"We are seeing more appointments and vaccine slots going unfilled," Traxler said.

She noted vaccines are the best path to reaching herd immunity. Without them, the disease will continue to circulate and the state's official death count of around 8,300 will continue to climb. Seventy percent of the population needs to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The drop in demand places an imperative on South Carolina to shift its strategy in order to reach more people.

Dr. Danielle Scheurer, chief quality officer at the Medical University of South Carolina, ones of the state's largest vaccine providers, said none of the health system's events are filling up anymore. Some of the vaccine events are only half-full, Scheurer said. It is a stark contrast from just weeks ago, when MUSC had tens of thousands on its waitlist and its leaders said more supply was needed.

Though COVID-19 case counts have flattened in South Carolina, Scheurer said variants of the virus that have caused explosions in cases in places like Michigan could cause another surge in South Carolina at any point.

"Time is not on our side. We are in a race against variants," she said. "We are at risk for another surge here if we can't get people vaccinated."

Scheurer said it is clear South Carolina can not hang its hopes of reaching herd immunity on mass vaccination sites. Small, community-based events will be key.

The state is lagging behind the nationwide percent of adults who have at least started their vaccination. Fifty-four percent of American adults have at least one dose, compared to 45 percent in South Carolina, according to the CDC.

By that measure, South Carolina is not on the very bottom, however. Its neighbors in the Deep South — Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia — are doing worse.

Nevertheless, Traxler said DHEC is conducting a "deep dive" of its data to identify the communities — demographic, geographic and otherwise — that are not taking the vaccine at high rates.

Public health leaders already know the Black population has been hesitant. Dr. Thaddeus Bell, a primary care physician in North Charleston, said African Americans in South Carolina "have some major trust issues" with health care in general. In his practice, Bell said he has been able to convince patients through face-to-face conversations.

Bell is also a former chief diversity officer at MUSC and runs a nonprofit group called Closing the Gap in Health Care, which is dedicated to addressing health disparities through education.

"I think it's going to involve a significant education piece to be able to get people to understand," Bell said.

Lissa Lara, CEO of the Charleston-based primary care chain Liberty Doctors, said demand for vaccines has dropped off in the last two to three weeks.

"Most of the people who wanted to get the vaccine have gotten it," Lara said. Reaching the rest will be more challenging.

To make the process as easy as possible for people, Liberty Doctors is no longer requiring people to make appointments in order to get a shot. Anyone interested can simply show up to one of its four fixed sites. Lara said Liberty Doctors is hoping that will encourage people who aren't tech-savvy to come in.

The dwindling demand for vaccines illustrates the challenge that the U.S. faces in trying to conquer the pandemic while at the same time dealing with the optics of tens of thousands of doses sitting on shelves when countries like India and Brazil are in the midst of full-blown medical emergencies.

Across the country, pharmacists and public health officials are seeing the demand wane and supplies build up. For example, about half of Iowa’s counties have stopped asking for new doses from the state, and Louisiana didn’t seek shipment of some vaccine doses over the past week.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.