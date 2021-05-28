Pace of vaccinations in SC remains low, DHEC asking parents to sign kids up for shots

Weekly numbers of South Carolinians opting for a vaccine continue to decline, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.

About 104,000 people got a COVID-19 shot in the last week, compared to a high of nearly 300,000 in one week in early April.

In the percent of the population with at least one dose of the vaccine, South Carolina has the 10th-worst score among all U.S. states.

Thirty-six percent of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated, and 44 percent have gotten at least one dose, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC is also asking parents to consider signing their kids up for vaccines, meanwhile. Everyone age 12 and older is now eligible to take a shot.

"Children can easily infect their parents, grandparents, teachers, and others that they will have close contact with who may have a higher risk of severe illness,” Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said in a statement.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 257 confirmed, 151 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 491,391 confirmed, 101,260 probable.

Percent positive: 2.9 percent.

New deaths reported: 10 confirmed, 7 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,563 confirmed, 1,163 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of May 27, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, York County (39), Lancaster County (20) and Greenville County (18) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 14 new cases on May 28, while Berkeley County had five and Dorchester County had 11.

Deaths

Four of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed May 28 were in people age 35 to 64. Six of the deaths were in people age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 244 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 28, 70 were in the ICU and 40 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The CDC published a report May 25 that shows breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are rare.

Through the end of April, the CDC recorded 10,262 cases of COVID-19 in people who were fully vaccinated in 46 states. By that same date, 101 million people had been vaccinated.

Many of the infections were asymptomatic, a sign that the CDC's tally is a likely undercount of reality. But of the thousands of breakthrough cases that were identified, just 160 people died.