Pace of SC COVID-19 vaccinations continues to fall as Biden's 70% goal approaches

The rate at which South Carolina's health care providers are putting shots into arms continues to decline.

About 71,000 residents got a shot in the week leading up to June 3, compared to a high of nearly 300,000 in one week in early April, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Forty-one percent of South Carolina's total population, including children, now has at least one dose of one of the three available coronavirus vaccines.

By that metric, South Carolina ranks 42nd among all states. Fifty-two percent of the American population has at least one dose.

President Joe Biden's goal of delivering a dose to 70 percent of all adults by July 4 looks highly unlikely, at least in South Carolina. If the pace continues at last week's clip, it would take close to seven months to reach Biden's goal.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 79 confirmed, 65 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 492,356 confirmed, 101,869 probable.

Percent positive: 1.8 percent.

New deaths reported: 0 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,594 confirmed, 1,160 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 63 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control's vaccine dashboard shows that 45.5 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Richland County (10), Horry County (9) and Greenville County (8) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had three new cases on June 7, while Berkeley County had seven and Dorchester County had two.

Hospitalizations

Of the 203 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 7, 65 were in the ICU and 30 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Gov. Henry McMaster decided to end the ongoing state of emergency in South Carolina on June 7.

Specifically, the governor is not renewing his emergency declaration, which expired June 6. McMaster has issued 30 declarations during the course of the pandemic, each about two weeks long.

Dr. Edward Simmer, director of DHEC, said even as all restrictions are lifted, it is still important to get a vaccine.

That said, no sort of vaccine mandate is under consideration, Simmer and the governor said.

Simmer encouraged people to seek out accurate sources of information on the vaccine.

"People have questions, and they should have questions before they get something like a new vaccine, as long as they're getting the right information," he said. "There's a lot of bad information out there."