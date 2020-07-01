Owner of downtown Charleston bakery with strict mask rule calls new ordinance insufficient

The owner of a downtown Charleston bakery which reopened with one of the area’s strictest mask-wearing policies is skeptical that a much-touted city ordinance to require masks in restaurants will enhance the community’s health.
Starting Wednesday, most people are required by the city of Charleston to wear face coverings when entering restaurants, although they’re allowed to remove them when “actively eating, drinking or smoking.”
“It’s great we have a mask policy in place, but practically speaking, at some point you’re going to have to take that off,” says David Schnell of Brown’s Court Bakery. “If you have a bunch of bros chugging Miller Lites until they black out, they’re not going to be wearing masks that whole time.”
New York City officials on Wednesday announced the resumption of indoor dining would be delayed in response to the national surge in coronavirus cases, following in the footsteps of neighboring New Jersey. In the last week, Arizona, Florida, Texas and select counties in California, including Los Angeles, have shut down bars, citing outbreaks linked to people paying to drink in close quarters.
Some bar owners in Texas have claimed they're being unfairly maligned, but scientists are apparently unmoved by their protests. “Bars: really not good, really not good. Congregation at a bar, inside, is bad news. We really have got to stop that,” National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci on Tuesday told a U.S. Senate committee.
Schnell is sensitive to the threat posed by bars because one of his employees lost her sense of taste and smell three days after visiting a downtown Charleston nightclub with a group of friends.
She then tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting Schnell on Tuesday to close Brown’s Court to the public while co-workers await their test results. In the meantime, Schnell, who tested negative, is baking all of Brown’s Court’s wholesale orders himself.
“Staff is asking, ‘Are we going to get paid for our time waiting for the results?’" says Schnell, who plans to cover a portion of his employees’ lost wages. “It’s a nightmare scenario for every business in town.”
Brown’s Court Bakery was one of the few Charleston area food-and-beverage outlets to suspend operations days in advance of Gov. Henry McMaster’s order to close dining rooms statewide. Schnell shut down in hopes of hobbling restaurants which persisted in offering standard service by cutting off their supply of sandwich bread and dinner rolls.
Based on his research, Schnell strategized an early June reopening. He stuck to the planned date despite South Carolina in May green-lighting the reopening of restaurants, and fans urging him to get back to business.
“I would get messages saying, ‘Dude, when are you going to reopen?'” Schnell recalls. “(The state) reopened way too soon. Then you’ve got this influx of people coming down here because there’s no mask requirements, so you have a bunch of Ohioans saying, ‘I’m glad I can get my freedom again.’”
At Brown’s Court, though, the mask requirements were stringent.
Employees protested about having to cover their faces while standing in front of a 375-degree oven, but Schnell insisted the measure would protect them. He posted signage outside the bakery, which customers were no longer permitted to enter, stipulating that only people wearing masks would be allowed to order.
Since bakery patrons weren’t in the habit of masking up, one of Brown’s Court’s first post-reopening customers took off his shirt and wrapped it around his nose and mouth. Schnell’s employees laughed, but Schnell shrugged and said it got the job done. He coached his employees to keep as much distance as possible from customers, even when handing off home-delivered pizzas.
Yet for all of Schnell’s efforts, the bakery is now dark, without any espresso or baguette sales to notch in its daily ledger.
“We can trust what we’re doing, but it doesn’t matter when the beaches are open and a server is going to go to Folly with 15 friends,” he says.
Even though his wholesale customer list dwindled from 75 to 10 restaurants during lockdown, Schnell says he much preferred that arrangement to the current situation. Now standing orders can suddenly vanish when a customer closes for an employee case. Now Schnell’s own workers are getting sick.
In his view, it doesn’t matter whether the health of the economy or people is at issue. Either way, he says, in the weeks since reopening, everything has gotten worse.