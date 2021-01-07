Over a third of SC coronavirus tests come back positive as state logs 51 more deaths

Over a third of coronavirus test results that South Carolina announced Thursday were positive, with 3,935 new confirmed cases.

At 34.4 percent positive, it's the highest rate that the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has recorded since it began reporting testing data, according to records maintained by The Post and Courier.

Over the past week, an average of 32.2 percent of results have been positive, and experts worry that the spike in numbers could continue for several weeks as asymptomatic people unwittingly infect each other.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 3,935, which is 2,391 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 310,246, plus 27,866 probable cases

New deaths reported: 51

Total deaths in S.C.: 5,189 confirmed, 472 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,856,645

Hospitalized patients: 2,425

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 32.2 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

According to data from DHEC, the top counties for new coronavirus cases reported Thursday were Greenville, 662; Lexington, 391; and Richland, 282.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 255 new cases; Berkeley, 121; and Dorchester, 124.

Deaths

Eight of the 51 deaths reported Thursday were patients aged 35 to 64, and one was a young adult under 35 years old. The rest were 65 and older.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Charleston, Cherokee, Chester, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and Union counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,425 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, 476 were in intensive care and 245 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.