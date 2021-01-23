Over 6,000 SC students have attended school during coronavirus infectious period

Since the pandemic began, 6,000 K-12 students have attended South Carolina schools during their coronavirus infectious periods, according to the state's latest data.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has identified 6,040 students and 2,425 public, private and charter school employees who've attended in-person classes or activities while infected with COVID-19. The latest data, released Friday, shows affected schools across the state.

Several schools cut down on in-person events for a few weeks after the winter break, but are now returning to sports, clubs and meetings. While case numbers are still higher than immediately before the holidays, the average day has brought fewer new cases than in early January.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 3,435, which is 2,074 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 373,399, plus 40,390 probable cases

New deaths reported: 63

Total deaths in S.C.: 5,855 confirmed, 624 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 4,609,141

Hospitalized patients: 2,224

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 24.6 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

According to DHEC data, the top counties for new coronavirus cases reported Saturday were Greenville, 450; Richland, 403; and Spartanburg, 245.

What about tri-county?

On Saturday, Charleston County reported 177 new cases while Berkeley had 79 and Dorchester logged 96.

Deaths

Fifteen of the 63 deaths that DHEC confirmed Saturday were victims aged 35 to 64 and the rest were 65 or older.

They lived in Aiken, Bamberg, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Chesterfield, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, Lexington, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Union, Williamsburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,224 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, 445 were in intensive care and 283 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.