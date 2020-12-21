Over 6,000 coronavirus cases traced to SC schools as state confirms 2,121 new cases

South Carolina logged more than 20 new deaths and 2,100 new coronavirus cases on Monday. Of the cases tracked since March, more than 6,000 total cases traced back to in-person activities at K-12 schools.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, 4,345 students and 1,841 staff members have tested positive and attended in-person school activities during their contagious periods.

If a student or staff member tests positive, DHEC interviews them by phone to see where they've been over the past several days, and notifies their schools. Staff there may help confirm contacts and notify them, and school nurses have to report any positive test results that DHEC doesn't already know of.

While classrooms shutter for the Christmas holiday, several schools statewide have proposed keeping learning online-only in early January to prevent the spread that experts expect to follow holiday gatherings.

New cases reported: 2,121, which is 1,242 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 255,210, plus 20,523 probable cases

New deaths reported: 21

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,587 confirmed, 375 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,342,677

Hospitalized patients: 1,461

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 22.5 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Monday were Greenville, 322; Florence, 153; and York, 142.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 94 new cases; Berkeley, 34; and Dorchester, 48.

Deaths

Two of the 21 deaths reported Monday were patients aged 35 to 64, and one was aged 18 to 34. The rest were aged 65 and older.

They lived in Anderson, Chester, Chesterfield, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter, Williamsburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,523 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, 324 were in intensive care and 165 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.