Over 50 SC coronavirus patient deaths reported as statewide infections swell

Roper St. Francis Healthcare said Tuesday it will begin testing all patients occupying beds throughout its four hospitals for COVID-19. The measure will help them to quickly identify and isolate patients with the virus.

The health care system said 124 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in its hospitals, making coronavirus patients just over a third of all inpatients, according to a company news release.

In the past week, 21 percent of coronavirus tests the system has performed have been positive, with 1,010 tests still pending on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, to advertise the importance of wearing masks to limit the spread of the virus, tri-county hospitals have partnered to wage a campaign through 32 billboards in the area. The slogan is "Masks Save Lives."

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,870

Total number of cases in S.C.: 73,101, plus 236 probable cases

Number of new deaths reported: 56, plus one probable death

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,203, plus 18 probable deaths

Number of hospitalized patients: According to the state database, 1,593 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized

Percent of tests that were positive: 22 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 648,663

Which areas are hardest hit?

Richland County led the state in new cases, with 193 reported Tuesday. Horry counted 181, while Charleston saw 163 and Lexington logged 110.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

Along with the cases reported in Charleston County, Berkeley County reported 61 new positive tests and Dorchester County saw 53.

Deaths

Of the patients who died, two were young adults and 14 were 35 to 64 years old. The other confirmed deaths were those 65 and older, and authorities are trying to confirm the age and infection status of an Aiken County patients who died July 3.

Hospitalizations

As hospitals across the nation transition from a CDC reporting system to the new federal TeleTracking, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control is using a statewide bed availability report to log basic statistics about hospital crowding.

As of Monday, 9,598 hospital beds in the state were in use, leaving 1,823 available for new patients. Of the 84 percent of beds that were occupied, 1,593 held patients with COVID-19.

What do experts say?

As case numbers and deaths continue to rise around the state, officials continue to issue dire warnings on what will happen if the public does not adopt widespread precautions like wearing masks and socially distancing. While Gov. Henry McMaster encourages the public to wear masks, he has repeatedly declined to issue a statewide mandate.

DHEC officials said they are working with their community partners to set up mobile testing clinics. As of Tuesday, there were 88 such clinics scheduled through Aug. 15.

In addition, there are 182 permanent testing sites around the state. For more information about where and how to get tested, go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick, are the best practices.