Over 3,000 coronavirus cases found in SC schools as state percent positive remains high

South Carolina's public health department has confirmed over 3,000 cases among K-12 students and employees who could've spread COVID-19 to their peers.

As of Friday, 909 school employees had been to work during their coronavirus infection period, along with 2,095 students who'd attended class or school activities, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC experts have said that local community spread informs how many cases will appear in schools, and is working with school nurses to keep track of new cases.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,617, which is 923 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 182,943 plus 11,071 probable cases

New deaths reported: 9

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,844 confirmed, 266 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,311,405

Hospitalized patients: 781

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 14.6 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Saturday were Greenville, 275; Spartanburg, 168; and York, 122.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County reported 62 new cases, Berkeley logged 28 and Dorchester reported 29.

DHEC reported one Charleston resident's death, an elderly patient who passed away on Thursday.

Deaths

Of the nine new deaths that DHEC reported Saturday, three victims were aged 35 to 64, and six were at least 65 years old. They'd lived in Bamberg, Charleston, Dillon, Greenville, Horry, Lexington and York counties.

Hospitalizations

On Saturday, DHEC reported 781 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 198 in intensive care and 93 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.