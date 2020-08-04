Over 250 SC coronavirus patients on ventilators as state nears 100,000 cases

South Carolina reported a jump in hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday, and the number of new cases hovered below 1,200.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control plans to continue increasing testing opportunities throughout the Palmetto State. As of Tuesday, 133 mobile sites were scheduled to roam South Carolina through September, and 220 permanent testing sites are still swabbing people who have been exposed or report symptoms.

For a list of testing sites, go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

With continued community spread and increased testing, authorities expect to log 101,276 cases by week's end.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,168

Total number of cases in S.C.: 93,604, plus 586 probable cases

Number of new deaths reported: 52

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,774, plus 73 probable deaths

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,458

Percent of tests that were positive: 18.3 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 795,871

Which areas are hardest hit?

Greenville County led the state in new cases, with 135 reported on Tuesday. Charleston County followed with 114 and Richland County tallied 113.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

In addition to the 114 new Charleston County cases, 44 Berkeley residents tested positive, along with 45 people from Dorchester.

As cases climb and educators scramble to develop back-to-school plans, the Charleston County Public Library said it would reopen some branches beginning on Monday.

Patrons must wear masks and respect occupancy limits at the Main Library, Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, Wando Mount Pleasant Library and Dorchester Road Regional Library. During limited hours, guests can browse shelves and self-checkout materials, use printing and copying machines and apply for new cards.

Items on hold can be picked up indoors rather than at the curbside stations, though the outdoor services will continue.

Deaths

Of the 52 deaths confirmed on Tuesday, one patient was 18 to 34 years old and 11 patients were 35 to 64. The remaining 40 patients were 65 or older. They lived in Abbeville, Aiken, Barnwell, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Chester, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Spartanburg, Union and Williamsburg counties.

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two more Horry County residents to confirm whether they had coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported that 1,458 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Saturday. Of these, 355 were in the ICU and 254 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.