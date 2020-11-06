Over 2,500 coronavirus cases associated with SC schools since pandemic began, DHEC says

Since the pandemic began, over 2,500 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in staff and students who attend South Carolina schools.

The latest data, released by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday, lists 1,791 known cases among students, and 757 cases among employees.

On Thursday, DHEC warned parents that flu shots would be especially important for the 2020 flu season. Doctors have recorded cases in which patients had both the flu and coronavirus at the same time, complicating treatment plans, according to Dr. Jane Kelly, the assistant state epidemiologist.

"This could be the most important flu shot of your life," Kelly said.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 953, which is 503 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 173,186, plus 9,686 probable cases

New deaths reported: 15

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,748 confirmed, 257 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,105,473

Hospitalized patients: 767

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 14 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Friday were Greenville, 145; Spartanburg, 115; and Anderson, 77.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 29 new cases, while Berkeley and Dorchester each had 10.

One Charleston patient's death was included in DHEC's Friday tally of new fatalities.

Deaths

Of the 15 new coronavirus deaths that DHEC announced on Friday, 14 were patients 65 years old and older, and one victim was a middle-aged patient aged 35 to 64.

They'd lived in Aiken, Charleston, Chesterfield, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Laurens, Newberry, Richland, Spartanburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

On Friday, DHEC reported 767 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 204 in intensive care and 91 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 91 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and 353 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.