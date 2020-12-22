Over 19,600 SC health care workers vaccinated against coronavirus as cases climb

Nearly 20,000 health care workers who tend to South Carolina's COVID-19 patients had been vaccinated against the virus by Tuesday afternoon, state health officials said.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said the Palmetto State will receive a second round of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with over 30,000 doses for frontline workers at 15 facilities. The initial shipment had included 42,900 doses.

DHEC expects CVS and Walgreens to begin vaccinating long-term care facilities through a federal program beginning next week, starting with skilled nursing facilities. So far, DHEC has tallied 13,577 cases and 1,642 deaths among staff and residents in those homes.

New cases reported: 2,055, which is 1,201 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 257,340, plus 20,523 probable cases

New deaths reported: 15

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,602 confirmed, 374 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,370,118

Hospitalized patients: 1,586

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 22.3 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday were Greenville, 291; Spartanburg, 242; and York, 142.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 72 new cases; Berkeley, 30; and Dorchester, 35.

Deaths

Four of the 15 deaths reported Tuesday were patients aged 35 to 64, and the rest were aged 65 and older.

They lived in Charleston, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Jasper, Lancaster, Laurens, Orangeburg, Pickens, Sumter, Union and Williamsburg counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,586 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, 344 were in intensive care and 170

were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.