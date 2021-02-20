Over 100 SC nursing home deaths in 30 days as coronavirus vaccine distribution continues

Just over 100 South Carolina nursing home residents have died with COVID-19 in 30 days, according to the state's latest data, a lower number than the state has averaged since the pandemic's beginning.

Over 25,500 nursing home residents have already gotten their second vaccine doses through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's long-term care program, according to federal data.

The Palmetto State has averaged over 160 nursing home resident deaths per 30 days since March 16, when the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the state's first coronavirus fatality. In total, 1,840 residents and 29 staff members have died of the virus or complications of it.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,617 confirmed, 398 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 434,589 confirmed, 66,688 probable.

Percent positive: 8.3 percent.

New deaths reported: 26 confirmed, 17 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,352 confirmed, 904 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 77 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

44th as of Feb. 19, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville (153), Horry (150) and Richland (118) counties saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 105 new cases on Feb. 20, while Berkeley counted 46 and Dorchester had 29.

Deaths

Three of the newly confirmed deaths from COVID-19 reported Feb. 20 were in people age 35 to 64, and the remainder were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,086 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 20, 246 were in the ICU and 144 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

With 13.8 million shots in arms across the United States, the CDC said in a research report Feb. 19 that the safety data is still reassuring.

Everyone who is administering vaccines is required to report "adverse events" to government health officials. Of all those doses given, there were 7,000 reports of side effects. Nine in 10 of those incidents were non-serious, which included symptoms like headache, nausea, dizziness, chills and fatigue.

"These initial findings should provide reassurance to health care providers and to vaccine recipients and promote confidence in the safety of COVID-19 vaccines," CDC researchers wrote. They added the system that monitors safety of the vaccine is the largest of its kind in U.S. history.

And though 113 people have died within days of receiving the vaccine, no death has been linked to a COVID-19 vaccination.