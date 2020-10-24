Over 10,000 SC patients have been hospitalized with coronavirus as DHEC logs more cases

Since the pandemic hit South Carolina, over 10,000 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized across the state.

According to data released by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, 10,212 patients have been hospitalized while suffering from COVID-19, about 6.2 percent of the total confirmed cases in the Palmetto State.

Charleston County had the lowest hospitalization rate in the state as of Friday, with 3.4 percent of patients requiring care. A full 14.8 percent of Marion County patients had to be hospitalized, according to DHEC.

At least 75 percent of the hospital beds in each region of the state are in use, though some hospitals have said they'll scale back elective procedures if the pandemic surges.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 628, which is 297 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 161,836, plus 7,505 probable cases

New deaths reported: 14

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,560 confirmed, 233 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 1,851,769

Hospitalized patients: 743

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 11.8 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Saturday were Pickens, 65; Greenville, 59; and Richland, 48.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 43 new cases while Berkeley had 21 and Dorchester had 13, according to DHEC.

DHEC reported two confirmed deaths of patients from the tri-county area Saturday, one from Dorchester and one from Charleston. They're also investigating a second Dorchester resident's death to confirm whether the patient had COVID-19.

Deaths

Of the 14 new deaths, 12 were elderly patients aged 65 and older, while two were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64.

They lived in Charleston, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dorchester, Greenville, Greenwood, Lexington, Newberry and Spartanburg counties.

Hospitalizations

On Saturday, DHEC reported 743 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 200 in intensive care and 97 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 122 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and 291 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.