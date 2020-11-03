Over 10,000 COVID-19 cases found in SC long-term care homes; US nursing home cases rise

Over 10,000 coronavirus cases have been traced to residential care facilities in South Carolina, a case load that parallels the growth of cases in nursing homes across the nation.

Long-term care residents account for 8 percent of confirmed cases, according to a study released by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living on Monday.

“As we feared, the sheer volume of rising cases in communities across the U.S., combined with the asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread of this virus, has unfortunately led to an increase in new COVID cases in nursing homes” said AHCA/NCAL President Mark Parkinson. “It is incredibly frustrating as we had made tremendous progress to reduce COVID rates in nursing homes after the spike this summer in Sun Belt states."

In the Palmetto State, the Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday that 10,626 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in residential facilities among staff and residents since April. Nearly 1,500 of them have died.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 741, which is 369 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 170,862, plus 9,090 probable cases

New deaths reported: 18

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,713 confirmed, 255 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,053,653

Hospitalized patients: 737

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 13.6 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Tuesday were Greenville, 85; York, 73; and Anderson and Richland, which each logged 61.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 32 new cases, while Berkeley had 17 and Dorchester had 11.

Three more adult Charleston county residents, two of them elderly and one under 35, were included in DHEC's log of new deaths. Authorities are also investigating a Dorchester resident's death, and believe that patient had COVID-19.

Deaths

Of the 18 new deaths, 12 patients were at least 65 years old, and four were middle-aged patients ages 35 to 64, DHEC said Tuesday. Two more were young adults ages 18 to 34.

They lived in Abbeville, Charleston, Cherokee, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Richland, Spartanburg and Union counties.

Hospitalizations

On Tuesday, DHEC reported 737 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 202 in intensive care and 104 on ventilators.

How many cases have been found in long-term care facilities?

There have been 10,626 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 6,958 residents and 3,668 staff workers, according to DHEC data.

So far, 1,471 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 21 percent. Twenty-three workers also have died. Together, they account for 40 percent of deaths in the state, the data released Tuesday shows.

Of the 687 facilities DHEC monitors, the virus has been found in 405. There are active outbreaks at 117 of them.

Some type of visitation — indoor, outdoor or both — is allowed at 429 facilities; 206 do not allow it; 52 did not report.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 91 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and 352 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.