Over 1,760 coronavirus patients hospitalized in SC as experts brace for holiday surge

As health care workers across South Carolina prepare for a post-holiday surge in new coronavirus cases, more than 1,760 COVID-19 patients are spending Christmas Eve in state hospitals.

Some 20 percent of hospitalized patients in the state have COVID-19 and nearly 21 percent of them are in intensive care, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Over 10 percent of hospitalized coronavirus patients — 177 people — are on ventilators.

Several counties, including Cherokee, York, Dillon, Marion and Jasper, didn't have any acute hospital beds available for new patients on Thursday.

DHEC won't release new case numbers on the Christmas Day holiday, but stressed Palmetto State residents should celebrate safely.

New cases reported: 2,260, which is 1,330 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 263,392, plus 21,636 probable cases

New deaths reported: 11

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,662 confirmed, 381 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,441,478

Hospitalized patients: 1,766

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 22.2 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Thursday were Greenville, 319; Spartanburg, 217; and Richland, 148.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 48 new cases; Berkeley, 39; and Dorchester, 63.

Deaths

One of the 11 deaths reported Thursday was a patient aged 35 to 64, and the rest were aged 65 and older.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Darlington, Florence, Greenville, Lancaster, Marion, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,766 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, 365 were in intensive care and 177 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.