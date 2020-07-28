Over 1,500 SC coronavirus patients have died, and experts expect fatalities to double

Another 52 coronavirus patients have died, the state said Tuesday as it noted the South Carolina total had reached 1,505 deaths — and health officials are still confirming whether 60 more people fell victim to COVID-19.
The most recent deaths include a child and three adults under age 35.
The latest numbers include some deaths from early July that hadn't yet been confirmed as coronavirus-related, meaning that South Carolina has logged over 40 deaths per day five times, including 49 on July 21.
Projections posted by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control indicate that the fatalities will double by late October. That analysis also indicates that deaths would level off near 1,800 after August if a universal mask rule is implemented; otherwise, experts expect to count around 3,186 total deaths in the state on Nov. 1.
Statewide numbers
Number of new cases reported: 1,573, plus 18 probable cases
Total number of cases in S.C.: 83,720
Number of new deaths reported: 52, plus seven probable deaths
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,505
Number of hospitalized patients: 1,575, including 401 in the ICU and 256 on ventilators
Percent of tests that were positive: 18.1 percent
Total number of tests in S.C.: 723,260
Which areas are hardest hit?
Charleston County led the state in newly identified cases on Tuesday, with 184 positive tests reported. Richland had 138, while Greenville logged 136 and Horry counted 106.
What’s happening in the tri-county?
In addition to the 184 new cases in Charleston County, Berkeley counted 58 new cases among its residents and Dorchester logged 52.
Deaths
The newly reported deaths include one child from Greenville County and three young adults from Charleston, Cherokee and Horry counties. Another eight patients ages 35 to 64 who died were from Berkeley, Dorchester, Greenville, Horry, Sumter, Union and Williamsburg counties.
Forty more victims, all over 65, hailed from Abbeville, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Chesterfield, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg and York counties.
Hospitalizations
After briefly pausing reports of hospital usage data including beds, ICU beds and ventilators, DHEC again announced occupancy data on Tuesday. Officials warned, however, that not all the beds logged in the new federal TeleTracking system could be used for adult COVID-19 patients.
As of Tuesday, 329 of the state's 1,448 ICU beds were available. Over 1,500 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, including 401 in intensive care and 256 on ventilators.
What do experts say?
As case numbers and deaths continue to rise around the state, officials continue to issue dire warnings on what will happen if the public does not adopt widespread precautions like mask-wearing and social distancing.
Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.