Over 1,200 SC hospital patients have COVID-19, as state again logs over 2,000 new cases

More than 1,200 South Carolinians were hospitalized with coronavirus on Wednesday as the state documented over 2,000 new cases for the sixth day in a row.

Nearly 13.5 percent of hospital patients statewide have tested positive for the virus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

At least 10 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.

Only the Pee Dee region is seeing lower hospital bed occupancy than it did in July, DHEC data shows, with no part of the state seeing less than 79 percent capacity.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,139, which is 1,254 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 223,140, plus 16,304 probable cases

New deaths reported: 26

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,280 confirmed, 332 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,941,385

Hospitalized patients: 1,217

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 20.9 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’s spread is slowing, researchers say.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday were Greenville, 345; York, 175; and Richland, 172.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 71 new cases; Berkeley, 39; and Dorchester, 36.

Deaths

Of the 26 new deaths, seven were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64 years old. Nineteen were elderly patients aged 65 or older.

They lived in Aiken, Cherokee, Chesterfield, Darlington, Georgetown, Greenville, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, Pickens, Spartanburg, Union and Williamsburg counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,217 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 275 were in intensive care and 128 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.