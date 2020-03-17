Our picks for cool merch to support Charleston area hospitality during COVID-19 downturn

To practice responsible social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, you shouldn't go to your favorite bars and restaurants. Hopefully, you won't.

But you also know that food and beverage businesses operate on thin margins and rely on a steady flow of customers to survive, and you want to support your go-tos in the Charleston area.

What should you do?

Industry organizations are administering programs that will distribute donated money to hospitality workers in need of short-term relief; these are generally better stewards of your donations than online fundraisers launched by well-meaning individuals. Nationally, two of these programs include:

And in the South:

Additionally, while the Charleston-based Ben's Friends does not have a separate fundraising effort for the current crisis, its work supporting hospitality workers coping with substance abuse and addiction is critical in times of disruption and mental stress. (Like now, for example.)

While Mayor John Tecklenburg on Monday announced public gatherings at places like Charleston's restaurants or bars would be limited to 50 people or fewer under emergency rules, many restaurants in the area are switching to a delivery-and-takeout model to continue serving the community without allowing their dining rooms to become vectors for the virus.

You can only eat so much delivery food. Plus, while it's likely safer than dining in, it's not a foolproof containment strategy.

So if you're looking for another way to put cash into the till of local joints you love, without actually being there in person, consider buying merchandise from their online stores.

There are a few caveats to keep in mind as you shop. First, if your favorite spot is forced to shut down, you may not be able to get the merchandise you paid for (and even if you do, it may not arrive in a timely fashion.)

Additionally, there's no guarantee that the businesses will redistribute any revenue they earn through e-commerce to their workers, who are likely going to bear the brunt of coronavirus' impact.

Finally, some places probably will not reopen after the pandemic, even if you make a purchase: This is a grave situation for the entire industry, and gift card and t-shirt sales alone won't going to fix it. As always (and especially if you're putting a gift certificate in your online cart), buyer beware.

Still, if you're looking for ways to show Charleston pride, and would like to send your dollars to local businesses, this is one way to do so. Our picks!

White Kids Beardcat Shirt, $15. The Obstinate Daughter’s downstairs ice cream shop is popular with customers of all ages, but this logo shirt is sized for children.

Drink Whiskey, Eat Hog Shot Glass, $10.49. From Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint comes good counsel for the toughest times.

Red beanie, $18. Geechie Boy Mill isn't a restaurant, but here's betting Greg Johnsman's grits or rice are on the menu at one of your favorite places.

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce, $7. Swig & Swine sells a variety of sauces, but nothing expresses S.C. pride like mustard.

Hoodie, $45. So long as there's a spring chill in the air, The Daily's got its customers covered.

Women's V-Neck, $15. Another entry in the ice cream tee category, Life Raft Treats' shirt features a design by illustrator Elisabeth McNair.

Yeti Tumbler, $29.95. Even if social distance keeps you away from the Lewis Barbecue patio, you can conjure that backyard feeling with this insulated mug.

The Glass Onion Classics Recipe Book, $16.50. If home cooking's in the cards, The Glass Onion's fried chicken is an excellent place to start.

Kwei Fei Patch, $4.95. Now you can literally wear your heart for the Charleston restaurant scene on your sleeve, or anywhere else you choose.

Silipint silcone pint glass, $15. These colorful cups from Holy City Brewing Company are dishwasher- and freezer-safe, making them perfect for your extended stay in the house.

HopArt print, $20. COAST Brewing Company's dazzling IPA label will look as good on your wall as it does in your fridge.

Logo t-shirt, $20. An understated way to celebrate your commitment to Charles Towne Fermentory's commitment to delicious, hop-forward beer.

5-panel trucker cap, $30. If you're looking for a lid, Fatty's Beer Works' big bold box logo is a big winner.

Logo coffee mug, $9. Grabbing a coffee or tea at a cafe is off the table, so enjoy one at home instead with Low Tide's branded mugs.