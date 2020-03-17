You are the owner of this article.
Our picks for cool merch to support Charleston area hospitality during COVID-19 downturn

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read
Charleston area restaurants may temporarily shutter or go delivery-only as the coronavirus pandemic looms. Gavin McIntyre/Staff

 By Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@postandcourier.com

To practice responsible social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, you shouldn't go to your favorite bars and restaurants. Hopefully, you won't. 

But you also know that food and beverage businesses operate on thin margins and rely on a steady flow of customers to survive, and you want to support your go-tos in the Charleston area. 

What should you do? 

Industry organizations are administering programs that will distribute donated money to hospitality workers in need of short-term relief; these are generally better stewards of your donations than online fundraisers launched by well-meaning individuals. Nationally, two of these programs include:

And in the South:

Additionally, while the Charleston-based Ben's Friends does not have a separate fundraising effort for the current crisis, its work supporting hospitality workers coping with substance abuse and addiction is critical in times of disruption and mental stress. (Like now, for example.)  

While Mayor John Tecklenburg on Monday announced public gatherings at places like Charleston's restaurants or bars would be limited to 50 people or fewer under emergency rules, many restaurants in the area are switching to a delivery-and-takeout model to continue serving the community without allowing their dining rooms to become vectors for the virus. 

You can only eat so much delivery food. Plus, while it's likely safer than dining in, it's not a foolproof containment strategy.

So if you're looking for another way to put cash into the till of local joints you love, without actually being there in person, consider buying merchandise from their online stores. 

There are a few caveats to keep in mind as you shop. First, if your favorite spot is forced to shut down, you may not be able to get the merchandise you paid for (and even if you do, it may not arrive in a timely fashion.)

Additionally, there's no guarantee that the businesses will redistribute any revenue they earn through e-commerce to their workers, who are likely going to bear the brunt of coronavirus' impact.

Finally, some places probably will not reopen after the pandemic, even if you make a purchase: This is a grave situation for the entire industry, and gift card and t-shirt sales alone won't going to fix it. As always (and especially if you're putting a gift certificate in your online cart), buyer beware. 

Still, if you're looking for ways to show Charleston pride, and would like to send your dollars to local businesses, this is one way to do so. Our picks!

Beardcat t-shirt

Beardcat t-shirt (Provided)

White Kids Beardcat Shirt, $15. The Obstinate Daughter’s downstairs ice cream shop is popular with customers of all ages, but this logo shirt is sized for children.

Martin's Bar-B-Que glasses

Martin's Bar-B-Que glasses (Provided)

Drink Whiskey, Eat Hog Shot Glass, $10.49. From Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint comes good counsel for the toughest times.

Red beanie

Red beanie (Provided)

Red beanie, $18. Geechie Boy Mill isn't a restaurant, but here's betting Greg Johnsman's grits or rice are on the menu at one of your favorite places.

Swig & Swine sauce

Swig & Swine sauce (Provided)

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce, $7. Swig & Swine sells a variety of sauces, but nothing expresses S.C. pride like mustard.

Daily hoodie

Daily hoodie (Provided)

Hoodie, $45. So long as there's a spring chill in the air, The Daily's got its customers covered.

Life Raft Treats shirt

Life Raft Treats shirt (Provided)

Women's V-Neck, $15. Another entry in the ice cream tee category, Life Raft Treats' shirt features a design by illustrator Elisabeth McNair.

Yeti Tumbler

Yeti Tumbler (Provided)

Yeti Tumbler, $29.95. Even if social distance keeps you away from the Lewis Barbecue patio, you can conjure that backyard feeling with this insulated mug.

The Glass Onion Classics Recipe Book

The Glass Onion Classics Recipe Book (Provided)

The Glass Onion Classics Recipe Book, $16.50. If home cooking's in the cards, The Glass Onion's fried chicken is an excellent place to start.

Kwei Fei patch

Kwei Fei patch (Provided)

Kwei Fei Patch, $4.95. Now you can literally wear your heart for the Charleston restaurant scene on your sleeve, or anywhere else you choose.

Holy City Brewing Company Silipint silicone pint glass

Holy City Brewing Company Silipint silicone pint glass. (Provided)

Silipint silcone pint glass, $15. These colorful cups from Holy City Brewing Company are dishwasher- and freezer-safe, making them perfect for your extended stay in the house.

HopArt print by Coast Brewing Company

HopArt print by Coast Brewing Company. (Provided)

HopArt print, $20. COAST Brewing Company's dazzling IPA label will look as good on your wall as it does in your fridge.

Charles Towne Fermentory logo shirt

Charles Towne Fermentory logo shirt (Provided)

Logo t-shirt, $20. An understated way to celebrate your commitment to Charles Towne Fermentory's commitment to delicious, hop-forward beer. 

Fatty's Beer Works 5-panel trucker hat

Fatty's Beer Works 5-panel trucker hat (Provided)

5-panel trucker cap, $30. If you're looking for a lid, Fatty's Beer Works' big bold box logo is a big winner. 

Low Tide logo mugs

Low Tide Brewing logo coffee mug. (Provided)

Logo coffee mug, $9. Grabbing a coffee or tea at a cafe is off the table, so enjoy one at home instead with Low Tide's branded mugs.  

Reach Dave Infante at 843-937-5320. Follow him on Twitter @dinfontay.

