Our critic dined in a downtown Charleston restaurant to see if it's worth it for the wary

One of the reasons I like writing for a newspaper is I get to write for everyone. You don’t need a particular college degree, cultural background or skill set to make sense of my stories. So long as you can read or be read to, I consider you a member of our audience.

But if you’ll forgive me, I now want to have a word with just a small select group.

If you’re already comfortably patronizing reopened restaurants, this column isn’t for you. And if you know unequivocally that you won’t dine in a restaurant until South Carolina goes a designated number of days without new coronavirus cases, this column isn’t for you either.

Those are both valid choices in my book. Dining out is supposed to be pleasurable, so regardless of which path you take, you are absolutely right.

Yet many people aren’t so certain. They’re lingering at the crossroads, performing elaborate calculations that involve adding their support for the local food-and-beverage industry to their quarantine ennui, dividing by their fear of COVID-19 potentially coming through air conditioning vents and multiplying by their faith in sanitizing products. No wonder they’re stuck.

This column is for them. Everyone else is excused.

OK, now that it’s just us talking, I can tell you I don’t have the definitive answer to your dilemma. As Jack Li of research firm Datassential said on Friday, “We are at a place where objective truth is no longer part of the equation, and that’s what’s going to make reopening interesting.”

But having now dined inside a downtown Charleston restaurant, my sense is that if you’re on the fence, your best bet is to hop off, head home and order takeout.

At least for me, the off-putting aspects of necessary safety protocols and unceasing hum of worry that another guest would do something stupid inhibited the hoped-for feeling of being back where I belonged. Instead, the experience just made me miss restaurants more.

To be clear, at no point during my meal at FIG did I feel like anything was mishandled from a risk perspective. Its team couldn’t have done a better job of honoring social distance and keeping everything clean. My opinion reflects only the mess of emotions I brought to dinner with me, although I suspect I’m not the only one schlepping.

My husband and I walked to FIG last Thursday night, taking a route that led us past The Recovery Room, where a few dozen drinkers were clustered together closely. Seeing us masked, one of them roared, “Stay home!” which sounded more like a threat than thoughtful advice. We pressed on.

At FIG, we were the only people other than employees wearing masks. In fact, toward the end of the evening, when I was following the new traffic-flow arrows on the floor from the bathroom to the front door, another guest mistook me for a hostess.

I’m still not sure exactly when you’re supposed to remove your mask at a restaurant, although I suppose that etiquette will be worked out shortly, in part because many restaurants of FIG’s caliber (including Frasca Food & Wine in Boulder, one of four restaurants up against FIG this year for the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Restaurant award) are requiring that guests wear them.

Out of respect for our server, I wanted to keep my mask on for as long as she was standing at the table. But once she poured water and wine, chosen from a list printed on plain paper, it also seemed rude to ignore what she’d proffered. We removed our masks.

Typically at FIG, I eat at the bar. But with customers walking in and out, there’s still a bit of close-range bustle at the front of the restaurant. I was glad to nestle into a dining room corner, with the next nearest tables more than the recommended distance away.

It was impossible to entirely ignore other customers, though. After weeks of thinking about COVID-19, any enclosed space takes on the air of a dastardly murder mystery party game. It’s easy to believe someone in the vicinity is carrying potentially lethal germs, but who? And can you figure it out before he or she coughs in your direction?

One of the things I love most about restaurants is you never know what’s going to happen. You might strike up a conversation with a cotton trader just back from Mali or get a chance to taste Bulgarian wine. But amid a global pandemic, there’s nothing fun or freeing about unknowns. With the state’s coronavirus count climbing, spontaneity is just stressful. That feels like a major loss in a restaurant setting.

Another loss for safety’s sake is the clamor of a crowd. On the volume scale, FIG fell somewhere between murmured and muffled, at least in relation to normal loudness levels.

Those differences are noticeable because FIG has preserved so many elements of pre-pandemic-style dining. If it’s not located in the uncanny valley, it’s just over the hill from it. I almost wished there were robot servers and shower curtains to distract me with their novelty.

Instead, my only diversion was fiddling with the amber glass bottle of hand sanitizer on the table and lamenting the landscape of bread detritus I’d created around it. Because leaning over the table is a violation of social distance, FIG has done away with crumbing.

What hasn’t changed at all is the quality of the service and food. I’ve never formally reviewed FIG, but it is the epitome of a five-star restaurant. When I evaluate other places around town, I always keep in mind that diners here also have the choice to eat at FIG, which is why no other restaurant has yet rated a perfect score.

In any case, there wasn’t a single dish that would lead a diner to think the kitchen crew had been on an enforced hiatus.

Having eaten at home for months, I was floored by the grace of chicken-and-blue cheese croquettes, a Frenchified spin on fried chicken featuring shredded chicken confit encased in a lacy shell.

Steamed clams and sweet corn, served over brawny strands of spaghetti, bulged with the same vibrant energy that was animating the happy-to-be-back staff. Of course, icons such as nine-vegetable salad hadn’t lost a beat, with the garlicky dressing coaxing a first-class performance from wrinkly-skinned potatoes, sliced squash and watermelon radishes.

And here’s the good news: FIG is still offering curbside service. Not every dish is designed to leave the building, so you can’t replicate the very same meal you might have had if you chose to venture out.

But for me, not having to swallow the side of anxiety that I might be risking the health of my household or community, particularly its most vulnerable members, is a fair trade. Right now, I’m most comfortable supporting local restaurants, as well as the local purveyors who supply them, by placing exorbitant takeout orders.

That’s the path I’m on. We’ll see where it leads next.