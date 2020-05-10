One of SC's largest flea markets was closed for a month. Some vendors kept on selling.

LADSON — It's the first weekend in May, and it seems like the global coronavirus pandemic may have missed the Coastal Carolina Flea Market.

A teenage girl, not wearing a mask, coughs into her hand while browsing a rack of Victoria’s Secret sweatshirts. A Confederate flag salesman in a leather vest sits in the indoor market and blows smoke from his cigarette into the air. A young mother cradling an infant examines a ripe mango with an ungloved hand and sets it back down for another customer to take home.

Nestled in Berkeley County off of U.S. Highway 78, the popular Ladson market offers something for everyone. Its nearly 1,000 indoor and outdoor vendors sell goods on 47 acres that resemble the grounds and exhibition buildings of your standard, rural county fair.

But, unlike an annual county carnival, the grounds come alive every weekend. Crowds consistently file into the buildings and lots to sweep the property end-to-end for deals and bargains.

There is a booth with binders and stacks of Pokemon trading cards. There is a table stacked 5 feet high with vinyl records from artists ranging from Abba to ZZ Top. There is an open-air produce market where the smell of fresh steamed tamales rises above the loud sounds of massive wooden fruit crates being stacked atop each other.

But last month, Gov. Henry McMaster shut down flea markets around the state with other non-essential businesses. When he began slowly lifting restrictions two weeks ago, the eclectic Southern bazaars were among the first to welcome customers back.

Some vendors at the Coastal Carolina Flea Market, however, didn't fold their card tables, close their truck tailgates or pack away their tents during the closure.

Dan Davis, the former Berkeley County supervisor who owns the flea market, told The Post and Courier that some vendors continued to sell their wares in the parking lot. He didn't charge them rent and he didn't make them leave.

"Admittedly, there were a number of dealers who continued to come out here to set up on Saturday and Sunday," Davis said. "A few of them were cheating the system, but I didn't feel like it was my place to go and kick them off the property."

While many of the vendors need the revenue, some experts warn that a failure for customers and merchants to ease back into daily life, whether it's at the boutique shops on King Street or the Coastal Carolina Flea Market, can have disastrous consequences for everyone.

There have been nearly 200 positive COVID-19 cases in Berkeley County and few precautions have been put in place by the flea market to encourage social distancing, discourage crowds or increase awareness of public health. The few protocols put in place aren't strictly followed.

A small shoebox-sized restaurant inside the flea market has been limited to take-out only and the white-painted wooden picnic tables have been flipped over to discourage dining in. Except one of them was turned right-side up and guests took a load off while eating from their takeout boxes.

Signs on each of the entrances to the indoor market tell vendors to keep merchandise out of the aisles and inside their booths. But that didn't stop some salesmen from standing in the aisles to try to get pedestrian traffic to pay attention to their displays.

Custom-made masks were on display at some booths, but the majority of the vendors were not wearing them.

Some vendors said they simply can't afford to think of the virus. Selling vast collections of antiques, clothing, produce, tools and knickknacks is their livelihood in the unsteady but growing gig economy.

And now, more than ever, making sales is becoming more important and difficult for these vendors. This past week, the national unemployment rate spiked to nearly 15 percent. It’s the worst since the stock market crash in the 1930s. The luxury of not working isn’t an option for many self-employed entrepreneurs. Risks or not, they rely on customers to support them.

Even if it means potential danger to their health.

The first and truest

Flea markets have their origins in the 19th century open air markets along the Seine River in Paris.

In French, these open-air markets or “marché aux puces" were translated to mean “Market of Fleas” in English. The concept was believed to have come to America around the 1870s, with the first markets appearing in Texas.

Ladson’s famous market arrived over 100 years later.

Founded in 1981, the Coastal Carolina Flea Market brands itself as the "first and only true" bazaar of its kind in the Charleston area.

It has had an eventful history. In July 1998, the area was stunned when part of the market burned down with an estimated $3 million in vendor losses. The fire was deemed an accident.

It was rebuilt, with metal instead of wood this time, and reopened shortly afterwards.

In 2006, a battle over whether vendors could sell dogs and cats at the market caused fierce debates at the Berkeley County Council.

An ordinance that was passed banning the sale of the domestic animals still stands today. But exotic pythons, spiny lizards and tropical frogs can still be bought at the bazaar.

In 2016, the flea market installed 737 roof-mounted solar panels atop several buildings. Davis embraced the progressive choice to be more green.

“I’m saving money while reducing my carbon footprint,” Davis said in a statement at the time. “This was a smart business decision for me.”

Through every chapter of the Coastal Carolina Flea Market's history, its customers have stood by, with many boasting being regulars since the 1990s. It has become a part of their weekend routine to wade through the crowds and check their regular booths to see if there are any new additions.

There are young adults shuffling through dusty game cartridges and trading cards at The Game Room to see if they can score a nostalgic find.

There are old men waiting in a line outside of a trailer-turned-storefront to buy discount cartons of cigarettes for the work week.

There are bikers gabbing and laughing in front of Caveman Leather, which has been a premier outfitter in the South Carolina motorcycle community for decades.

“Back in the '90s, all the bikers would meet at Caveman’s,” George Patrick said. “That’s when everyone knew each other. Great times.”

He hasn’t been back since the pandemic hit.

Ready to get back

McMaster's recent decision to reopen flea markets in the state was met with cautious optimism by some markets. They didn't want to see a resurgence of the virus spread.

Markets like the Jockey Lot in Anderson and the Barnyard Flea Markets in Greer and Lexington promised to limit consumer traffic flow through the booths in one direction. They would limit the number of customers who can go inside enclosed shops. They would encourage vendors to wear masks and practice social distancing. They would even, in some cases, limit the number of stalls selling merchandise, according to a report by The Associated Press.

The Coastal Carolina Flea Market hasn't advertised those precautions because it hasn't taken them.

Davis said he doesn't want to mandate masks, gloves or increased sanitizing. He said it should be a personal decision. Part of his reasoning was that he didn’t have enough employees to enforce those protocols on the sprawling property.

"I feel like that's an individual responsibility," Davis said. "If a person wants to really social distance and isolate, then they shouldn't come up here. Just stay home. I had one lady come in and raise hell because we didn't have security to make sure people have masks. That's just an impossibility."

Many customers are eager to return to the market as soon as possible, like Danny Smith.

The Crowfield Plantation resident lives within four miles of the flea market and likes to bring his dogs and scan the booths every weekend. He has done it for the last five years.

“The variety of everything there is incredible,” Danny Smith said. “You can get anything you want there from semi-automatic weapons to food. We get up every Sunday and I start at one end and then go to the other to look at everything.”

His favorite find was an ornate, green glass candle holder shaped like a fish. He’s still looking for the matching one. Smith hasn’t been back since the market reopened, but plans to go this weekend.

“I’m not too worried to return,” Smith said. “I’m not too scared. We’re ready to get back.”

This public attitude, the desire for everything to immediately return back to normal as fast as possible, can be dangerous, according to public health experts.

Dr. Michael Sweat is a professor who specializes in global health at the Medical University of South Carolina. He said while rates are low in the tri-county area, that doesn't mean that businesses can take a deep breath yet.

"It's prudent to be careful," he said. "A lot of people seem to think the whole thing is over. That's not the case. I worry for people's safety if we go back to the way things were too quick."

Another resurgence of the virus could lead to another outbreak, he said.

Making ends meet

Davis says he cares about his vendors, his customers and his nine employees.

While many small businesses wait on the federal government's payroll protection program, he said he received his check within a week of the government's announcement. He didn't have to lay employees off and was able to pay them during the shutdown.

He has also slashed the booth rent in half for his vendors. Some of them have applied for small business relief funds from the federal government, but Davis isn’t aware of any of them who have received money yet.

"We have about 750 small businesses here," Davis said. "For a lot of them, this is their only job. For everybody, it's some source of income."

Davis didn't kick vendors off the property when they set their booths back up during the closure. He said he only gave one person permission, a produce salesman who often supplies to area restaurants, because he was an essential business.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said no calls or complaints had been lodged against the flea market during the closure. He was unaware of the vendors setting up shop on the property but said he believed Davis followed the governor's orders.

"We feel like it's up to the owners to make sure those guidelines are being followed," Lewis said. "I'm not in favor of being heavy handed to these businesses."

Davis rents the space and he wasn't collecting money at that time. His tenants comprise a large network of entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Like the dozens of farmers and suppliers that frequent the large market pavilion to sell goods. The structure is filled to the brim with exotic fruits, bulk vegetables and authentic ethnic ingredients.

In the market, a customer argues in Spanish with a vendor over a crate of vegetables. The two are getting tense with each other and the customer gets in the face of the grocer to make his point. Neither of them wear a mask.

Among all the crowds filling grocery bags with food, the scene is hardly noticed by passersby.

Davis, ultimately, believes that things will return back to normal in relatively, short order.

"Long term, I don't see it affecting people much," Davis said. "Six months from now, if we have a vaccine, people will fall back into old habits real quick. I don't see people with a face mask on in six months."

There are more than 1,000 places like the Coastal Carolina Flea Market in the United States. Those venues host nearly 2 million vendors and more than $30 billion in sales annually, according to the National Flea Market Association.

But the economy during the pandemic is bad for everyone. And seeing a lack of guidelines from the Coastal Carolina Flea Market has made some of the Ladson vendors worried.

"I don't really know what precautions they take other than the ones we take," said Cindy Drawdy, the owner of Southern Essence Candles. "I've got my hand sanitizer and I've got my mask, but I'm not wearing it right now."

She's been a regular at the flea market for two years, but just recently opened a brick-and-mortar shop in nearby Summerville. She's worried that the booth could become her main source of revenue because the foot traffic has stopped at her shop.

"It's almost making me shut down my business off Bacons Bridge Road," Drawdy said. "I just remodeled there, and now I don't know what's going to happen."

Some vendors have masks at the indoor shops. Many keep them around their necks when talking to customers, like Dusti Street. Her and her mother have a booth at the flea market where they sell merchandise with professional team logos on it.

With the closure of the flea market, Street said her booth lost a lot of money. But when they reopened, they started selling cloth masks with National Football League team logos on them.

"We've been selling out of the masks really quick," Dusti Street said. "But I think (the virus) is overhyped. We lost a good amount of revenue being closed."

Street said she doesn't believe wearing masks does much. Other dealers are more cautious.

One jewelry salesman has put up a big plastic sheet to separate himself from having direct contact with customers. They slide him money through a hole cut in the divider, he slides them a necklace.

As more restrictions are eased up in South Carolina, business owners will have to face the realities of conducting commerce in a new, more cautious public sphere while unceasingly trying to make ends meet in one of the worst economies since the 20th century’s Great Depression.

One little girl wearing a pink, cloth mask kept running towards various booths selling everything from stuffed animals and blenders to furniture and cowboy boots. Before she could grab anything, her mother called for her to come back to her side. She doesn’t want her daughter to touch the merchandise.

But the market will be open again next weekend. Global pandemic or not, someone will eventually walk in, pick up a piece of hidden treasure and buy it.

Vendors are banking on it.