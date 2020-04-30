One of Charleston's sister cities donates $100,000 for coronavirus-relief efforts

One of Charleston's Sister Cities donated $100,000 for first responders for coronavirus-protection equipment. Police officers, fire and rescue and EMS from all over the tri-county area participated in the health care appreciation event at MUSC last week. The event was a special way for first-responders law enforcement, fire service and Emergency Medical Services came together at MUSC to honor their partners who every day are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. File/Brad Nettles/ Staff