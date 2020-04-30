One of Charleston's sister cities donates $100,000 for coronavirus-relief efforts

One of Charleston's sister cities donated $100,000 to Charleston county and city leaders Thursday to aid relief efforts tied to the coronavirus.
The donation came from the Qatar embassy through the partnership with the Doha-Charleston Sister Cities International Program.
Qatar Ambassador Meshal Bin Hamad Al Thani announced the donation in a Charleston County Council finance teleconference meeting Thursday.
"It's amazing how two global communities can work together and come together in times of need," Charleston County Council Chair Elliot Summey said, thanking Al Thani for the donation.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg echoed Summey's gratitude.
"We look forward to a meaningful partnership in the future including the real prospect of investment of in Charleston County by this and build on our relationship," Tecklenburg said. "It's so meaningful what you've done here today for all of us in this time of need."
Councilman Kevin Shealy, who serves on the Doha-Charleston Sister Cities International Committee, was thankful for the "kind and generous offer."
"We know that this financial support is going to be a great help for us," Shealy said.
New York City and Houston also received donations from Qatar. The country has a relationship with those cities, as well.