One new presumptive coronavirus case announced, bringing SC total to 7

State officials are investigating what could be the seventh case of an illness caused by a dangerous strain of coronavirus. The new case, announced Monday afternoon, is the fifth identified in Camden, which officials say is now experiencing community spread of the disease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed two of the seven presumptive cases Monday, one in Camden, in Kershaw County, and the other in Charleston county.

No South Carolina deaths have been reported, and officials said Monday that the patients all were in stable condition. So far, 31 individuals have been tested in the state and 24 tested negative.

Officially called COVID-19, the disease emerged in Wuhan, China, in December and has spread to more than half of the world's countries. By Monday, the worldwide case total was more than 110,000. While 62,000 people who had been infected have recovered.

In the United States, the number of cases climbed above 500 and there have been at least 21 deaths reported as of Monday.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday there are no shortages of test kits in South Carolina. He urged the public not to panic and state Department of Health and Environmental Control officials said there was no reason to cancel public events or to avoid crowds at the moment unless a person shows symptoms or there is evidence of community spread. Officials are "nowhere near" closing schools or government offices, McMaster said.

School districts have struggled to decide the best response to the growing number of cases. State officials have said they are in constant contact with schools across the state, but some of that communication appeared to break down on Monday.

Five students in Richland County School District One are on self quarantine after they had indirect contact with a person who is being tested for COVID-19, the district said Monday. The students, who attend Rosewood Elementary School, Hand Middle and Dreher High, are not experiencing symptoms, but their parents are implementing a self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution, spokeswoman Karen York said.

DHEC Director Rick Toomey said Monday the agency did not advise students to stay home or self-quarantine and is not aware of anyone associated with the schools being tested. "They did not consult with us prior to that announcement," he said. "If they’d consulted with us, we would have told them it wasn’t a necessary step at that time."

York said the district did speak with DHEC before sending out the announcement.

Hospitals stepped up precautions. At Lexington Medical Center, physicians erected a tent as an extra level of triage. Effective as of Monday evening, anyone who comes to hospital's emergency room with respiratory symptoms will be sent to the tent for an initial screening before being taken inside the ER to be treated.

In Camden, some 35 miles northeast of Columbia off Interstate 20, residents are going about their business without many adjustments, although elbow bumps and friendly nods have replaced the more familiar greetings of quick hugs and handshakes.

“All over Kershaw County, I don’t think we have any hand sanitizer right now,” Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford said. “There’s concern, and I believe there is a reason for concern, and by being concerned we’re all a little bit more cautious.”

The presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus has altered the typical breakfast routine for Peter Rowland and the regulars who stop at his Mulberry Market Bake Shop on DeKalb Street.

Along with the fresh coffee and cheese danish, Rowland said patrons over the last several days have been trading concerns over the spread of this mysterious virus. “It wouldn’t surprise me if people hunker down,” said Rowland.

In Charleston, a city spokesman said officials have been equipping buildings with hand sanitizer since last week. Spokesman Jack O'Toole said crews “are working on a stepped up schedule" to keep all areas and surfaces cleaned.

North Charleston also has been installing sanitizer in all public buildings.

Officials at The Citadel in Charleston, meanwhile, confirmed that 55 cadets attended the Conservative Political Action Conference, which ran Feb. 26 to Feb. 29 near Washington, D.C. One individual who attended the conference later developed the novel coronavirus disease.

"None of them are exhibiting any signs of the coronavirus at this time," said Col. John Dorrian, a spokesman for the military college. "We do have their names and we are monitoring the situation. We are prepared to take action as is appropriate and will isolate if necessary."

At Clemson University, health officials said on Monday they are monitoring one possible case of COVID-19. The individual being monitored is not a student and is in self-quarantine at home off campus, said officials, who added they are coordinating with DHEC.

Of the South Carolina cases, the most severe appeared to be that of a woman in her 80s in Camden. Public health officials have linked two presumptive cases to the woman. A third Camden case was announced Monday, an older man who had direct contact with one of the other cases. A fourth case there has no known connection to the other cases. He remained isolated at home.

A Spartanburg County man who recently traveled to Italy has also been identified as having possibly contracted the illness. The man has no known connection to any of the other presumptive cases, DHEC officials said. He was isolated at his home as of Monday.

The man returned to the United States from Italy through Charlotte Douglas International Airport, DHEC officials said, but they do not believe there was any risk to airport patrons.

The sole case in the Lowcountry was a woman who works at the Medical University of South Carolina. She returned from a trip to France and Italy with mild symptoms and has self-quarantined.

With no cases so far in Berkeley or Dorchester counties, officials said they are not taking any chances.

Berkeley County 911 was working to update it software to include the Emergency Infectious Disease Surveyance Tool — which helps identify people who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, officials said.

DHEC has also set up a "Care Line" for public inquiries about the virus — 1-855-472-3432 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

In Dorchester County, officials have been monitoring the situation, said Tiffany Norton, a county spokeswoman.

The S.C. Department of Corrections is also working "to take every precaution" to protect staff and inmates, said Chrysti Shain, a spokewoman for the state prison system. Visitors and all new inmates will be screened, along with others who report feeling ill.

As cases are confirmed in South Carolina, organizers for at least one major event say they, too, are taking precautions.

The Volvo Car Open tennis tournament is on schedule to be held April 4 to 12, tournament president Bob Moran said. Several precautions are being put into place, including installing hand sanitizers, training food and beverage workers, providing ticket-takers with gloves, giving ball kids long-sleeved shirts and rubber gloves, instructing players that they're the only ones who can handle their towels and drinks.

Reporters Caitlin Byrd, Adam Benson, Jerrel Floyd, Jenna Schiferl, Jessica Holdman and Fleming Smith contributed to this report, along with The Associated Press.