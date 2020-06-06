One company was responsible for a third of all SC COVID-19 nursing home deaths in May

One company in South Carolina is responsible for a third of all nursing home deaths due to COVID-19 in the month of May, but the state health department said it has found no problems with the company's facilities.

In the month of May alone, 23 residents of PruittHealth facilities died of coronavirus disease, according to a review of data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Despite the high death count, DHEC does not plan any disciplinary action. A spokeswoman for the agency said state health inspectors have visited 11 PruittHealth facilities "and we've found no significant issues that required immediate action."

A statewide tally was published at the beginning of the month, when DHEC finished testing every nursing home resident and staff member in the state. Personal details of the people who have died in PruittHealth's care are not available to the public.

But reports by the federal government show issues at PruittHealth facilities with infection control and cleanliness. The Georgia-based company owns nursing homes across the Southeast.

Some of the PruittHealth facilities where the COVID-19 deaths occurred have histories of below-average health inspections ratings from the federal Medicare agency.

At PruittHealth's Walterboro nursing home, where 10 residents have died, inspectors noted a number of issues in a January 2019 report that culminated in a 2-out-of-5 score.

Among patient privacy, record-keeping and medical citations, investigators also wrote that staff had mishandled soiled linens, an infection-control risk.

At PruittHealth's Ridgeway facility, inspectors wrote last April the floors in one room were "so sticky to walk across that it literally pulled the shoe off the surveyor." A resident's wheelchair was dirty and cracked, bed frames were rusty and mold was found on a ceiling.

Twelve patients have died at the Ridgeway nursing home of COVID-19; the facility has a four-star overall rating with Medicare.

And at its Blythewood facility in Columbia, where 10 patients have died due to the pandemic, inspectors noted poor food safety, writing, "The food slicer was dirty with noticeable pieces of food on it," and cataloged multiple instances of residents not receiving a shower since they were admitted.

In a statement, PruittHealth said five of its nursing homes in South Carolina remain on high alert.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of these patients. We offer our sincerest condolences to the patients’ families and loved ones during this difficult time," the company's communications department wrote. "These PruittHealth centers have been strictly following enhanced infection-control protocols, including increasing cleaning frequency, postponing communal activities, ceasing visitation, screening staff and patients daily, and restricting staff to only essential personnel."

With 33 since the beginning of April, PruittHealth is also responsible for the most resident deaths of any single company in the state. The company operates 15 nursing homes across South Carolina. Together, its facilities house about 1,700 nursing home beds.

By comparison, the largest nursing home operator in the state, publicly traded National HealthCare Corp., has recorded four COVID-19 deaths at all of its 13 South Carolina facilities. A similarly large chain, Fundamental Administrative Services, has seen 18 deaths at its South Carolina holdings.

A nationwide picture of deaths from COVID-19 in nursing homes, where elderly and enclosed populations are highly susceptible to the virus, remains elusive. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has promised to publicize information from each state, it has not begun doing so yet, according to AARP.

DHEC is continuously working with nursing homes to review infection-control plans, and the agency spokeswoman said it is making sure prevention measures are being taken.

If a COVID-19 case comes up in a nursing home, DHEC infection prevention experts will give specific advice to the facility in question.