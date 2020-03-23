Officials report two more SC deaths related to coronavirus

Two more deaths related to the coronavirus were reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control Monday, bringing the state's total number of deaths to five.
103 new cases were reported Monday, bringing the state's total to 298 cases in 34 counties.
Of the two deaths, one patient was an elderly person from Clarendon County with underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who also had underlying health conditions, officials said.
There are 17 new cases in Charleston County, 14 cases in Richland County, 12 cases in Greenville County, 10 cases in Kershaw County and seven cases in Beaufort County, DHEC officials announced Monday.
Additionally, there are five new cases each in Anderson, Horry, Lexington and Orangeburg counties. There are three new cases each in Clarendon and York counties, and two new cases each in Berkeley, Darlington, Florence, Lancaster and Georgetown counties.
One new case each has been reported in Chester, Dorchester, Fairfield, Lee, Oconee, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.
Gov. Henry McMaster encouraged South Carolina residents to take social distancing seriously. On Monday, he directed all law enforcement officers in the state to prohibit or disperse any congregation or gathering of people in groups of three or more, unless authorized in a person's home, if a gathering could pose a threat to public health. It does not apply to businesses, he said. The order already exists in state law for whenever a state of emergency is declared.
"South Carolina is making great progress," McMaster said. He said the state is not issuing a shelter in place order, but all plans and contingencies are on the table.
"This is a good time to stay home if you can," McMaster said. "We must all assume that we have the virus, and we must assume that everyone we're talking to has the virus."
As of Monday, 2,239 people had been tested for the virus in South Carolina by the state's lab, with 2,012 testing negative.
Dr. Linda Bell, the state's epidemiolgist, warned of complacency in those who aren't aware of cases in their communities. Every person in the state should take the threat seriously, she said, despite the hardship public health measures create.
Roper St. Francis Healthcare confirmed three new cases of coronavirus Monday, bringing the total number of cases for the hospital system to 13.
Of Roper's 13 patients, 10 have been asked to self-quarantine at home, two were admitted to the hospital and are in isolation, and one has died, officials said.
As new cases of COVID-19, the illness cause by the virus, are announced daily by hospitals as well as state public health officials, authorities continue to call for people to stay inside and not have close contact with others.
On Sunday, mayors from several Charleston-area cities and towns gathered to reiterate that message and to urge businesses that can, to get employees to work from home.
“We can still avoid being a hotspot," said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “Doctors tell us that the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 would be nothing less than a death sentence for thousands of our friends and family members right here in the Lowcountry.”
The weekend hit South Carolina hard with 46 cases announced on Saturday — the largest single-day jump in cases to date — and 22 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the crisis is inspiring some in the area to try and help healthcare workers and others on the front lines.
Jun Li, a Mount Pleasant resident, said she and other members of the local Chinese community have raised money to buy 1,200 N95 respirator masks from China.
Li said she and others have been concerned that smaller hospitals in the area as well as first responders don't have the purchasing power of larger institutions and they wanted to do something to help bolster supplies of the masks — a critical part of personal protective equipment that can help prevent exposure to the virus.
So far, the group of concerned residents is planning to donate the masks to the police department, East Cooper Medical Center and Roper St. Francis Healthcare, she said, adding that she's been in contact with each of those institutions and updating them on the progress.
"This is truly heartbreaking for me and for all of us," Li said. "We're trying to do everything we can. We hope our action will encourage more people to do something for our community."
Li said she plans to place the order for masks on Tuesday and that they should arrive in the U.S. by next Friday.
"We'll make delivery as soon as they arrive," she said.
This story is developing. Check back for more.