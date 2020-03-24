Officials investigating 298 cases of coronavirus as more cases announced daily

Officials are investigating 298 cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina after 103 new cases were announced Monday afternoon.

As of Monday, cases were identified in 34 counties across the state. New cases are released daily, with Monday seeing the biggest jump so far.

Five deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported in South Carolina.

Kershaw County has seen the largest outbreak in the state with 54 cases. Richland and Greenville counties have also reported more than 30 cases, and Charleston County has 31 identified cases, according to state officials.

In Berkeley County, where four cases have been identified by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, school officials sent a note to parents Monday afternoon that an individual in the College Park Middle School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Per state guidelines, the District is working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to provide contact information to anyone that DHEC deems appropriate to notify to take further precautions," Principal Ingrid Dukes wrote to parents. "If you are not contacted by DHEC, DHEC has not identified you as a high exposure risk."

A spokesman for the Berkeley County School District would not say if the individual who tested positive was an employee or in what way the person was connected to the school.

An employee at International Paper's Mill in Eastover, located about 20 miles southeast of Columbia, was confirmed positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

International Paper, in a statement, said the employee will remain in self-isolation for 14 days. Co-workers who may have come in close contact with the employee are also in quarantine. Areas where the employee spent time have been cleaned and disinfected.

"We are supporting the employee who was confirmed with COVID-19," spokeswoman Megan Inman said in an email. "The health and safety of our employees are paramount, and we continue practicing personal hygiene, social distancing, site cleaning, and other measures recommended by the CDC."

The Eastover mill employs more than 600 people. Paper products produced there are used in a variety of industries, including healthcare, insurance and finance, education and public administration.

The Department of Homeland Security lists International Paper as an "essential industry," which means the company has remained operational producing goods in the food, medical supplies and pharmaceutical supply chains needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

As hospitals deal with the influx of patients, many health systems worry about maintaining the necessary level of supplies, particularly for the protection of medical workers.

Tidelands Health urgently needs volunteers who can sew, hospital officials said Tuesday. The health system has thousands of unused N95 masks, but the elastic straps have become brittle while the masks were in storage. They must be replaced by a sewing machine, not by hand, officials said.

Hospital officials asked that anyone who can help fill out a form on their website, tidelandshealth.org.

Jessica Holdman contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.