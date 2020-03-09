Officials await CDC confirmation of first 6 coronavirus cases in SC

After six presumptive cases of an illness caused by a dangerous strain of the coronavirus were identified by South Carolina health officials, authorities around the Palmetto State continued preparing for impacts from the disease.

As of noon Monday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control had not reported any additional presumptive cases. No information was available on whether the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed any of the six presumptive cases. No South Carolina deaths were reported.

Officially called COVID-19, the disease emerged in Wuhan, China in December and has spread to more than half of the world's countries. By Monday, the worldwide case total was more than 110,000. While 62,000 people who had been infected have recovered, the fast-spreading virus has caused deaths around the globe and prompted massive government response in countries like Italy where more than 16 million people are under quarantine.

In the United States, the number of cases climbed above 500 and there have been at least 21 deaths reported as of Monday.

Authorities in South Carolina have been urging the public not to panic and are emphasizing the importance of hand washing and personal responsibility in managing case outbreaks.

In a statement on Sunday, Gov. Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians not to be alarmed or to speculate.

“It’s important to remember that each individual is responsible for their own actions and personal hygiene," McMaster said. "If you feel sick, stay home and contact your doctor.”

Officials at The Citadel, meanwhile, confirmed that 55 cadets attended the Conservative Political Action Conference, which ran Feb. 26 to Feb. 29 near Washington, D.C. One individual who attended the conference later developed the novel coronavirus disease.

"None of them are exhibiting any signs of the coronavirus at this time," said Col. John Dorrian, a spokesman for the military college. "We do have their names and we are monitoring the situation. We are prepared to take action as is appropriate and will isolate if necessary."

All cadets live in barracks on campus and college officials are in "daily contact with DHEC," Dorrian said.

"We continue to make sure that we've got the latest information from them and we will follow their recommendations," he said.

News of the development at CPAC caused alarm after it was revealed that person had contact with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and other prominent lawmakers with close ties to President Donald Trump, who also spoke at the event.

So far, no one who had contact with the infected individual has developed symptoms. Cruz went into voluntary isolation and White House officials have said there was no indication that Trump or Vice President Mike Pence, who also attended, were in contact with the individual.

Cadets traveled to the conference by bus and were present for the whole event, said Kim Keelor, a spokeswoman for the military college in Charleston.

Of the South Carolina cases, the most severe appeared to be that of a woman in her 80s in Camden. Public health officials have linked two other presumptive cases to the woman, who had no recent travel history. Officials do not know how she caught the virus. A third Camden case has no known connection to the other cases. He remained isolated at home.

A Spartanburg County man who recently traveled to Italy has also been identified as a presumptive case.

The man has no known connection to any of the other presumptive cases, DHEC officials said. He was not hospitalized and was isolated at his home as of Monday.

The man returned to the U.S. from Italy through Charlotte Douglas International Airport, DHEC officials confirmed.

"He had no symptoms until the day after he returned and he had not traveled to any other U.S. airport, therefore, we don't have reason to believe there was any risk to airport patrons," officials said.

The sole presumptive case in the Lowcountry was a woman who works at the Medical University of South Carolina. She returned from a trip to France and Italy with mild symptoms and has self-quarantined.

With no cases so far in Berkeley or Dorchester counties, officials said they are not taking any chances.

Berkeley County officials are preparing and "carrying out coordinated efforts" with partners in the tri-county, according to a statement from the county's public information office.

"The immediate threat level locally for the virus remains low, but public health officials continue to advise that the public follow the proper preventative measures that have been issued by DHEC and the CDC to stay healthy and help limit the spread of the virus," according to the statement.

Berkeley County 911 was working to update it software to include the Emergency Infectious Disease Surveyance Tool — which helps identify people who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, officials said. DHEC has also set up a "Care Line" for public inquiries about the virus.

To access DHEC's line, call 1-855-472-3432 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

In Dorchester County, officials have also been closely monitoring the situation, said Tiffany Norton, a county spokeswoman.

"The county has taken several steps to prepare, beginning with the formation of a coordination group consisting of the county administrator, chief financial officer, emergency management department, emergency medical services, human resources, public information officer and the sheriff’s office," Norton said.

The spokeswoman said response is "much different" for a public health emergency than for a natural or man-made disaster.

County officials are following preparedness recommendations from DHEC and the CDC, including encouraging sick employees to stay home and the routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, Norton said.

"EMS and dispatch are prepared to implement protocols as necessary in the event COVID-19 cases are confirmed within the county," she said.

The S.C. Department of Corrections is also working "to take every precaution" to protect staff and inmates, said Chrysti Shain, a spokewoman for the state prison system.

"We already have been combating the influenza virus in several institutions, and we are continuing those same practices," Shain said. "Some of those precautions involve offering flu shots for inmates who did not get one, ensuring everyone has access to hand sanitizer, encouraging visitors to stay home if they are sick and other ongoing measures normally taken during flu season."

There are also additional measures, she said. Inmates are being reminded to wash their hands with soap and water frequently and hand sanitizer is available in living units and common areas.

"Dorms and other frequently used areas are getting extra cleanings," Shain said. "Most of this was already in place in institutions where inmates were diagnosed with the flu, and it is now being extended across SCDC."

A plan is in place to screen visitors, volunteers and staff if necessary, she said. Authorities are also screening all new inmates and other that report feeling ill. The agency has testing kits and protocols in place. If an inmate shows coronavirus symptoms and a test comes back positive, the agency has a quarantine plane.

"SCDC has an emergency pandemic plan and we train for it every year," Shain said. "We will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any changes. As always, the health and safety of our staff, inmates and the public are our highest concern."

As cases are confirmed in South Carolina, organizers for at least one major event say they, too, are taking precautions.

The Volvo Car Open tennis tournament is on schedule to be held April 4 to 12.

"The health and safety of our players, employees, volunteers, fans, partners and everyone associated with the Volvo Car Open continues to be our number one priority," said Bob Moran, the tournament's president. "We are working closely with the WTA Tour, Medical University of South Carolina and the city of Charleston to establish additional protocols to promote the health and safety of all participants and fans at our tournament. We will continue to monitor all reports and make any updates as necessary."

Moran said several precautions are being put into place including: putting hand sanitizers in all public spaces at the facility, providing for constant sanitizing of all areas, training food and beverage personnel on proper sanitation protocols, providing ticket-takers with gloves, giving ball kids long-sleeved shirts and rubber gloves, instructing players that they're the only ones who can handle their towels and drinks, placing hand sanitizers on the court and all player spaces, and posting public health information at all facilities.

Reporter Caitlin Byrd and The Associated Press contributed to this article.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.